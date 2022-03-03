The audio system at the Anderson Building will get a refresh after the Lyon County Commission approved a series of repairs and upgrades Thursday morning.
County controller Dan Williams said that the audio system on the north half of the system no longer works.
“The amp went out and of course, when one amp goes out, the other amp is going to go out pretty quick,” Williams said.
Along with the repair work – which will involve replacing both amps – Williams said the whole system will be upgraded to “make it more user-friendly and make it wireless.” The new system will be powered by ethernet, has more audio quality controls and, unlike the old system, can be turned off when not in use.
The system costs $19,107.67 and will be purchased from Complete Home Systems.
Williams also requested the commission buy 10 more phones and licenses for county employees, which the commission approved.
The phones will not be put into immediate use but will be kept as backups to replace older phones that go out.
“Basically what’s happened is when we installed the phone system a few years ago, we probably had, I think, eight spares and through expansion and replacing broken ones, we’re just out of them,” said county IT director Chuck Boyce. “I don’t want to not have any on hand in case any of them breaks.”
The total cost of the purchase will be $5,077.21.
In other business, the commission approved a request from HR director Janice Huffman for an amount not to exceed $600 to pay for registration and T-shirt costs for county employees to participate in Walk Kansas.
It also signed the Lyon County Area Transportation’s Title VI policy, which addresses federal non-discrimination requirements. The policy was unchanged from its 2019 version and must be signed by the commission every three years prior to LCAT’s triennial audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.