“Forty minutes and we’re nearly out of shoes,” Gayle Whitsitt announced. “I think that’s a record!”
Whitsitt was one of many Grace United Methodist Church members volunteering their time Saturday morning for the annual Kicks 4 Kids back-to-school shoe giveaway event. The line of children and parents extended completely around the corner of the church at 2 Neosho St., as the doors opened at 9 a.m.
Grace Church member Russ Conrade explained that former pastor Brenda Ulrich started the program back in 2018. The church youth group was looking for a community project, telling how they saw kids who needed shoes every day at school.
“They couldn’t participate in gym class,” Conrade said, “because they didn’t have appropriate shoes.”
The youth group enthusiastically took on the mission project, under Ulrich’s leadership and with the strong support of the entire congregation.
“Those kids grew up and moved on, so the church took on the project,” Conrade said.
The celebration of the new school year has grown in the ensuing years. During the Covid pandemic, the giveaway became a drive-through event in the church parking lot. The Emporia Lions Club now offers free eye screenings and free dental fluoride treatments are given by CareArc Dental. A large selection of used books was available for children to choose from, and health kits, backpacks, and toothbrushes were given away.
Three brothers sat patiently as Lions Club member and volunteer Sally Conard completed their eye screenings and discussed results with the boys’ mother, Juana Lemus. Lemus has just moved to Emporia from Idaho. The family’s move was predicated by a serious fall in which Lemus suffered a fractured rotator cuff, which put her out of work and taking physical therapy as she struggles to regain movement and strength in her arm. She’s mom to five children.
“This is really a help to us,” Lemus said. “We just got our own place a couple weeks ago, after living with my mom for a while. The kids — they need their own space. We’re struggling, but we’re getting by. I can’t get a job until my arm is healed. When I pass the health tests, I can work again. This makes a difference for us.”
Long-time Grace church members and volunteers Lola Collinge and Joan Parks noted that the church “used to do a clothes giveaway, you know. Then we expanded with this deal. They ordered over 200 pairs of shoes online this year.”
The women explained that the shoe giveaway component was helped into existence “when the Payless shoe store closed down. They gave us all those shoes — that’s what got us started.”
Volunteer John Ensminger spent his morning as doorman, holding the door as children and parents trooped inside Grace United Methodist Church.
“There’ve been hundreds!” Ensminger exclaimed. “When I first opened the door, people were lined up clear around the corner! You know, these days, you’ve just got to do whatever you can to help.”
Learn more about Grace United Methodist Church and their various mission projects by visiting them at 2 Neosho St., on South Avenue between State and Neosho streets, call them at 620-342-2240, or find them on Facebook.
