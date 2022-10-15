The Emporia High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-3 showing at their 10-team tournament on Saturday.
Emporia was in a pool with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The Lady Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee Mission North (25-9, 25-19) and lost to eventual champion Washburn Rural (25-19, 25-14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.