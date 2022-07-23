Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County hosted its first golf tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Friday.
Area Manager Jacque Wellnitz has only been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a year and a half, but she was excited to host an event like this to get people involved.
“I’ve always been interested in golf and I thought it would be fun to host something like this,” Wellnitz said. “It’s something that we can do outdoors and the whole family can be involved. It’s been a really great day for everyone to come out and have fun while supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.”
Wellnitz mentioned the turnout for this being the first time has been “fantastic,” noting they had 13 teams sign up in the four-person scramble event, which began with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start followed by lunch, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
A love of golf and supporting a great cause was a big draw for many to come out, including Emporia’s Brad Durbin.
“I think it’s a little bit of both,” said Durbin. “I love golf and then anytime you can help out organizations that need the money is something I enjoy doing, and I think everybody here in our group does. If we win any money, we’ll return it to the organization to help them out even more.”
Wellnitz has a history of working in social services and has worked with kids for the last five years. It has been a natural transition given her background.
“Kids obviously pull on everyone’s heartstrings and they’re the way of our future,” Wellnitz said. “Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to mentor our youth and give them a positive experience to show them the different things they can do in life. It was a natural decision to come over and support such a great cause.”
Wellnitz mentioned there are plenty of opportunities available for people who want to become a big brother or big sister. Both the child and the volunteer are greatly impacted by the experience.
“We currently have 53 kids on the waiting list and we encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer to reach out as we’d be happy to get you some more information,” Wellnitz said. “Not only are we able to provide a positive mentor for a child, but the child also does a lot for our volunteers as well. They’re able to gain the experience and fulfillment that you get when you’re serving the community and others.”
More information on Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters can be found online at www.kansasbigs.org.
