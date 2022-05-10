EMPORIA — The Emporia High School baseball team wrapped up its regular season Monday evening, losing its doubleheader with Ottawa High School.
Emporia finishes the regular season 5-15.
The Spartans were shut out by the Cyclones 0-8 in game one but kept the contest within reach until Ottawa generated four singles in the top of the fifth, and the Spartans committed an infield error and hit a batter with a pitch. The Cyclones scored four runs and essentially locked up the game. Emporia scattered six hits throughout the contest but stranded five runners. Game two produced more offense but still ended as an 11-18 loss for Emporia. The Spartans managed to notch 11 hits but allowed 16 and gave up six walks. Emporia’s
Aiden Skiles went 2-3 from the plate and knocked in three runs. Ottawa’s Keagan Riemer was 2-5 with five RBIs.
LEON, Kan. — Southern Lyon County baseball concluded its regular season on an exceptionally high note last night, defeating Bluestem High School, 18-8 and 10-0.
SLC ends its regular season with a 16-2 record.
The first game was an offensive highlight reel and non-stop scoring fest. Logan Hammond got things started in the top of the second, blasting a grand slam in what became a five-run inning. Brayden Fowler, Blake Redeker and Ted Skalsky all went yard for SLC. Fowler recorded four of the squad’s 16 hits. SLC followed up the second with high-scoring fourth and seventh innings, totaling nine runs. Pitcher Damon Redeker registered the win amassing eight strikeouts with two walks and permitting five hits. Skalsky threw a complete-game shutout in game two, allowing one hit only. It was another offensive show as the SLC bats were responsible for 12 hits and 10 runs, Derek Hoelting going 3-4 with an RBI.
Softball
Game information for the Southern Lyon County-Bluestem softball games was not immediately available.
