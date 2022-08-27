Over two years since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, the repercussions on daily life are still being felt. A nationwide child care shortage, exacerbated by the pandemic’s lasting staffing shortages and financial strain on families, has swept through Kansas — wiping out access to child care for thousands of families around the state.
This shortage hit rural communities especially-hard and Lyon County was no exception.
In recent years, Lyon County families have had to scramble to find alternatives to licensed child care, with next to no providers in the county having openings. The shortage has implications that reach far beyond the family unit, as many parents are forced to stay home to care for young children, further cutting down on the available workforce and families’ income, while providers face burnout and making ends meet as they struggle to keep up in an already taxing occupation.
By the numbers
According to Jaime Roberts, Child Care Licensing Specialist with Lyon County Public Health, there are eight childcare centers and forty daycare homes in Lyon County, of which five childcare centers and thirty-seven daycare homes reside in city limits.
Childcare centers in Lyon County have a maximum capacity of 539 children. Emporia accounts for 366 of those spots. Combining regular and group licensed daycare homes, there are 294 potential spots for children under the age of five in Lyon County, and 276 potential spots within city limits. Those numbers are general estimates, Roberts said, as providers have different preferences on how many kids and what ages they feel comfortable caring for.
“It’s not quite that cut and dry to say we have this many for sure under the age of five spots. We can get an estimate, but [an exact number] is difficult with the flexibility of the table that they have,” Roberts explained.
Altogether, that’s around 830 potential spots for children in the county, with around 640 of those spots being within city limits. Child Care Aware of Kansas, the agency in charge of state-wide child care referrals, estimates that number to be around the same. In a report from 2021, Child Care Aware estimated that there are a potential 825 spots available, with 1,548 children in Lyon County needing care.
What this all boils down to is around 700 children in Lyon County without care, and parents with little to no option except to stay home or rely on unlicensed care.
How did we get here
Child Care Aware of Kansas was unable to provide The Gazette with a definitive number of open slots for childcare in Lyon County, but child care providers in the county say there likely aren’t many if any at all.
“I can guarantee you there’s probably hardly anyone that has openings,” Deb Crowl, director of the Emporia Community Day Care Center, said.
Emporia Community Day Care Center serves children ages two weeks old to six years old and has a licensed capacity for 100 children, but is currently only serving 55 — due to lack of staff.
“I would say shortly before COVID it started,” Crowl said. “And then COVID, of course, enhanced it. We were open the entire time during COVID. So, when we lost some staff, and we gained some, we lost more than we gained and it just hasn’t been the same since.”
The difficulty of working with many children for long hours may have also contributed to the shortage.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re here in one of our classrooms or if your home provider, it’s very hard work,” Crowl said. “I think some people just don’t want to work that hard every day. It may be a very, very hard job but it’s one of the most rewarding jobs you can ever get.”
“You laugh … there’s always something funny that happens every day and you may get frustrated and you may get upset,” she continued, “but when those children just look at you with those eyes and want to hug you, want to snuggle with you, it just erases all those other thoughts. It’s a very rewarding job.”
The waitlist for the center is extensive, Crowl said, citing a parent who put her name on the waitlist when she became pregnant and just recently got a spot in the center for her child — who is now three and a half years old.
Crowl has been working in child care for 45 years and said she has never seen a shortage of child care providers like this in Lyon County before.
“Parents had a choice,” she said. “Right now parents don’t have a choice and that to me is, I don’t think that’s right. I think parents should have a choice on where their child is every day.”
In addition to the lack of available slots, hefty prices can be a huge obstacle for some families seeking care.
The center’s prices range from $200 a week for infants to $155 for children in the preschool program. That’s around $600 to $800 a month for families with one child — much more for those with two or more children.
“Childcare has to be a priority for parents because it’s the same as a car payment, house payment, one of those things,” Crowl said. “It has to be a priority. That’s why they need to feel good about what they’re receiving.”
Ashley Brown, the owner of Love and Learn Home Childcare in Emporia, has been working in child care for eight years. She provides care from birth to school age, and currently cares for seven kids, with many more on a waitlist.
“I’ve stopped putting people on my waitlist because it is so long and I don’t foresee anything opening up anytime soon,” Brown said.
Brown said the strain of the job has led to many providers in Lyon County closing their businesses, leaving a hole in the county’s child care options.
“I think the biggest thing with child care is burnout,” Brown said. “We work longer than most people because we take kids before … their parents go to work and after they go to work and kids can be difficult to work with day in and day out.”
“Also parents can be kind of difficult to work with day in and day out sometimes. I’m lucky that I never had that problem but I know it is for some people because child care providers do come and go a lot in Emporia, unfortunately,” she added.
Brown works from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and charges $130 per week for full-time childcare services, an amount she estimates to be on the low side for childcare.
“I don’t know that there’s any lower than that right now and I know that can be an issue for some people, the prices, but at the same time, [in] Emporia, the prices are pretty reasonable compared to bigger cities,” she said.
However, to Brown, price is only a secondary factor to the much bigger issue.
“There just isn’t openings out there for kids,” Brown added. “When I first started people complained about the prices, which weren’t really any different than they are now, maybe $10 cheaper is what I charged back then, but right now just the lack of providers is the biggest issue and I know Emporia had a lot of providers that retired last year and then COVID really hurt a lot of us.”
Brown said child care workers struggled to make ends meet, which forced some daycares to close their doors.
“State licensing can be difficult to try to jump through all their hoops to get your home how they want it to be. And then we have to do sixteen hours of training every year which we pay for, we also pay over $100 a year for licensing both to the state and our county,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of expense that comes with daycare as well. A lot of people think that ‘oh, I pay this much this week, they’re getting that as a paycheck,’ but that’s not true because we have to take off for taxes, we don’t get health insurance, we don’t get retirement, there’s a whole list of things that come out of that amount that parents pay every week.”
Corrine Carr, the owner of Special Blessing’s Child Care, has been a childcare provider for 30 years.
Carr cares for six children from newborn to five years of age and charges about $130 a week as well, a number she said she would like to raise to help cover costs, but has not because of the financial strain facing parents.
“Working families with the prices of everything going up, they can’t afford [child care],” Carr said.
Special Blessing’s is also completely full, with many more parents looking for care on a waitlist.
Carr echoed much of what other providers said, stating that COVID and the difficulty of the profession have played large roles in the shortage.
“I know that a lot of the older [providers] retired when COVID hit and I know some new ones that didn’t last very long,” she said. “I think they think it’s an easy way to make money and they don’t understand that it’s a business.”
“I feel that they get a good orientation [from Lyon County Public Health]. I just don’t know if they need to add the business aspect, the money side to that,” Carr added.
The situation is not limited to Lyon County. Kansas is facing a state-wide shortage, losing almost 6,000 child care slots in the state since 2017, according to Child Care Aware of Kansas.
“We hear from people very frequently who are looking for daycare, both people who just know us as the surveyors that reach out to us directly as friends or acquaintances and then our office also receives calls,” Roberts with Lyon County Public Health said. “Those all get referred to Child Care Aware because they’re the referral agency for Kansas and so parents can contact them and provide them with their child’s age and where they live and they will send them a list of daycares that have reported that they have openings in their area.”
What can parents do
In fact, reaching out to Child Care Aware or Lyon County Public Health is one of the only options for parents seeking licensed child care in the county.
Child Care Aware of Kansas has a toll-free number that parents can call, 855-750-3343, as well as resources for parent and family support and child development on their website, ks.childcareaware.org/.
Additionally, for parents in Lyon County, Brown is also a moderator of the Lyon County Kansas Childcare Openings Facebook page, where she posts openings from licensed childcare practitioners and where local families can inquire about available spaces.
“Right now, parents, when they’re looking for childcare, they just need to call everywhere and get on as many waitlists as it possibly can, and that’s their best bet to get care, I believe right now. Which is really unfortunate because parents have to work,” Brown said. “We have staffing shortages throughout town but people can’t find daycare to watch their kids so they can work. So it’s just kind of like a vicious cycle going on right now.”
How to become a provider
While the future of child care in Lyon County currently looks uncertain, Crowl said there are some bright points.
“We’ve all been doing this for a long time and finally … because of COVID people understand the value of childcare. I don’t think a lot of providers felt valued before and now we do, so that helps tremendously,” she said.
Additionally, there are more resources than ever available for those who are interested in entering the child care industry.
For those interested in entering the child care field in Lyon County, the first step would be to reach out to Lyon County Public Health at 620-342-4864.
“To become a licensed provider you start with an orientation. That’s the first step with myself or … Danielle Sprinkle, she’s our other surveyor,” Roberts said. “With either one of us you do an orientation. We schedule those at a time that works for both of us, so we just do those on-demand when they’re needed.”
During the orientation, Roberts or Sprinkle will provide interested parties with a binder of information and resources to help you get organized.
“We will tell you everything you need to know about getting licensed and then as soon as you’ve done orientation, you’re free to apply for the license through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Roberts said.
“Once you’ve applied for your license, then you start working on things like the required classes and getting your health assessment and negative TB test on file. As the state processes your application, they’ll request fingerprints for a fingerprint background check and so then you’ll submit your fingerprints, and once those come back cleared the state will give you a temporary license,” she continued.
In addition to Lyon County, CareArc also serves Chase, Coffey, Morris, Marian, Wabaunsee, and Osage counties.
Child Care Aware of Kansas also has resources for providers on their website, including grants, business and administrative support, new provider support and more.
For those who do not want to open their own day care center, other child care facilities are hiring, including Emporia Community Day Care Center.
“I think the education is the most important as far as understanding child development,” Crowl said. “The developmental milestones, and just being able to understand that and what your expectations are and each child because every child’s different.”
“There are many ways to achieve that education,” she continued. “[Flint Hills Technical College] is just getting ready to start their early childhood credential, you can take classes through Child Care Aware, there’s Kansas Child Care training opportunities that you can take classes through and they’re all very reasonable. I think education is a big key if you want to get into childcare and to know what you need to be doing.”
“And it all benefits the children in the end,” Crowl added.
