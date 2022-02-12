The Lyon County Undersheriff is a big supporter of the “Polar Plunge.” So how many times has he done it?
“I have jumped zero times,” John Koelsch admitted Thursday. “I’m a bicycle rider. I’m not a jump-in-cold-water guy.”
For guys and gals who are daring, Koelsch encourages them to join the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in its 17th annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Feb. 19 at Mouse Park, 1101 Topeka. It’s a day of events to benefit Kansas Special Olympics.
“It’s an additional event,” Koelsch explained. “The main event... is the Law Enforcement Torch Run,” normally held in June.
Special Olympic activities are resuming across Kansas after being stopped by the coronavirus. State bocce, basketball and cheerleading events are planned in March. But the omicron variant led to a suspension of in-person activities during January.
“Polar Plunge is our largest fundraising event” for the cause, Koelsch said. He estimated it raised more than $10,000 last year. In some years, it’s brought in $27,000.
As of Thursday afternoon, Koelsch said about 50 people had registered for the Polar Plunge. But there could be more in the Polar Strut, which was added several years ago.
“It’s the first race in the Rec Center Super Series,” Koelsch said. People can run or walk 5,000 meters, or join in a one-mile fun run.
The strut will begin at 10 a.m. After a costume contest with a “Polar Opposites” theme, people will take the plunge at 11:30 a.m.
While the Polar Plunge never has been canceled due to cold or COVID-19, the strut was stopped one year.
“We had to cancel it due to ice on the road,” Koelsch said.
Ice in the water is no problem for a plunger, of course. But there might not be any this year. The Weather Channel’s forecast for Emporia next Saturday shows a low of 32 degrees and a high of 51.
Both the strut and the plunge require a minimum donation. Details and registration information is available at PlungeKS.org/Emporia. Donations to “support a plunger” also are welcome.
