Gravel cyclists celebrated the induction of the second class of athletes into the Gravel Riding Hall of Fame at Granada Theatre Wednesday evening.

2022 Hall of Fame inductee Dan Hughes presented 2023 inductees Miguel Crawford, Joel “Big Grin” Dyke, Yuri Hauswald and Alison Tetrick with their awards, reminiscing on his personal connection and the impact each athlete has on the gravel cycling community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.