Gravel cyclists celebrated the induction of the second class of athletes into the Gravel Riding Hall of Fame at Granada Theatre Wednesday evening.
2022 Hall of Fame inductee Dan Hughes presented 2023 inductees Miguel Crawford, Joel “Big Grin” Dyke, Yuri Hauswald and Alison Tetrick with their awards, reminiscing on his personal connection and the impact each athlete has on the gravel cycling community.
Crawford, a Sebastopol, California, native, launched the Grasshopper Adventure series in 1998 — a series of unofficial races that Crawford said: “were born from my love of riding and creating the perfect combination of road and dirt to challenge person and machine.”
While Crawford couldn’t attend the ceremony, he sent along a video message, thanking the community for the honor and reminiscing on his time hosting the hoppers.
“We’ve done 150 Grasshoppers, 30 different routes,” Crawford said. “It’s really what I love to do is to create the routes and put people out to those places. … I just remind myself and remind others that these are the good ol’ days. For me, I just want to give thanks for whatever the day is and whatever bike I get to ride and the people I’ve got to meet doing this for so many years.”
Dyke, affectionately known as “Big Grin” was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously. Dyke, along with Jim Cummins, created the DK200 gravel race in Emporia in the early 2000s, before launching Big Grin Cycles in 2005.
A husband, father and notorious jokester, Dyke left behind his wife and two children after a random accident in his bicycle workshop in 2017. Hughes, quoting a lyric from local artist Tim Mohn’s band The People’s Punk Band, summarized the energy Dyke brought to the gravel cycling community: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned/ From a good friend/ It’s ‘always be all in/ and go out with a Big Grin.’”
Dyke’s wife Michelle accepted the award on her husband’s behalf.
“It’s a little strange to be here. If Joel were here, he might not be here, because he wasn’t in this for the fame and notoriety or the women,” Michelle joked. “As Dan said, he was in it for a good time.”
And a good time is exactly what he created.
“That is the beautiful thing about cycling,” Michelle said. “I think per capita, cycling has the most weirdos of any other sport. You want to talk about the freaks and geeks, we are here and that’s a beautiful thing. My message to you, on behalf of Joel, is keep it weird.”
Hauswald, a decorated gravel cyclist, serves as the Athlete and Community Manager at GU Energy, working at the forefront of sponsoring diverse riders, including women, para, trans, and non-binary athletes. In addition to being an innovator, teacher and storyteller for gravel cycling, Hauswald also recently joined Mohn and Bobby Wintle as co-owners of the downtown Merchant Cycles shop.
“This is so awesome,” Hauswald said of his induction. “I am unbelievably honored to be acknowledged in this way.”
Hauswald said a key part of cycling and the work he and his fellow inductees do is the inspiration from the community.
“This room is full of amazing people,” he said. “All of you have inspired others. You are the ultimate wave pool of gravel bike riding industry skill and inspiration. Each and every one of you in this room, without fail, has done something that inspired someone, which in turn caused that someone to do something that inspires someone else. … There are people in this room that are going to be in the next class. So remember, keep doing what you are doing because inspiration does flow both ways.”
Tetrick rose to fame quickly in the international women’s road racing scene, finishing on the podium in some of the most prestigious events by 2014. As a published scientific author and sufferer of a traumatic brain injury herself, Tetick became one of the first professional cyclists to openly discuss the effects of TBIs and the mental health of athletes. She is also the co-founder and CEO of consulting firm Saga Ventures, LLC, a company that’s revenue goes to fund scholarships for student-athletes.
Tetrick said she felt humbled, as she was standing among giants.
“Normally, you get these awards when you are at a finish line. You look for that medal. I look for a beer, preferably whiskey, but I look for something, some sort of achievement that I have finished something,” Tetrick said. “Right now, I am getting an award that’s a start line. And all of you have that award, because we are starting something amazing.”
The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame’s mission is to recognize and celebrate those who explore, endure, overcome and inspire in the sport of gravel cycling. Hall of Fame inductees are voted on by over 50 individuals, including current inductees, the board, promoters, athletes, media, industry professionals and longtime supporters of gravel racing.
Last year’s graduating class included Emporian and UNBOUND Gravel founder Kristi Mohn; Corey Godfrey, Founder of Gravel Woods; Hughes, four-time winner of UNBOUND, Gravel Worlds Champion, Trans Iowa Champion and owner of Sunflower Outdoor and Bike Shop; Rebecca Rusch, founder of Rebecca’s Private Idaho, five-time UNBOUND winner and Gravel Worlds Champion; Chris Skogen, founder of Almanzo 100; Mark Stevenson, founder of Trans Iowa and Wintle, founder of Mid South.
For more information about the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, visit www.gravelcyclinghof.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.