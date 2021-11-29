The price of gas is dropping across Kansas, but apparently not in Lyon County.
That's what Monday's price report from AAA showed. While the average price of regular unleaded across the state dropped by two cents during Thanksgiving week to $3.04 per gallon, Lyon County is unchanged at $3.09.
Chase County's average price also held steady at $3.08. Greenwood County is lower at $3.04.
Kansas is one of the cheapest states in the U.S. right now for filling up. Only Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas are lower.
An analysis by AAA noted oil prices dropped sharply Friday, as did financial markets overall, on news from Africa of a new COVID-19 variant. West Texas Intermediate lost more than $10 per barrel.
But talk that the markets overreacted bounced prices back up a bit Monday, with trading at around $70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.