IMG_4301.jpeg

County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat speaks to commissioners at the board of canvassers meeting Wednesday morning.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The recount of the constitutional amendment in Lyon County found a single vote difference — bringing the “no” votes down to 6,264.

“The recount was conducted by the counting boards with two security personnel on duty the entire process, and the results of the recount differed by one vote from the original final canvass of the election,” County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said Wednesday morning at the board of canvassers meeting.

