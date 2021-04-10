Emporia High senior Caitlin Bolton made history when she signed to continue her wrestling career at Hastings College on Wednesday, making her the first Spartan from Emporia’s two-year-old girls wrestling program to take her talents to the next level.
The NAIA school is one of only a few dozen to offer women’s college wrestling and just completed its first season back in March.
The moment was monumental but not just for Bolton alone. She said that being on the leading edge of the girls wrestling wave at her high school would hopefully bring in more girls to the sport.
“That makes me feel really good that I’m making the walk for other girls so hopefully that makes them think that ‘Hey, I can do this too. If she can do it, we can all do it,’ and hopefully it just keeps growing and growing,” she said.
Shawn Russell, Emporia High’s girls wrestling coach, said that, during the two seasons that Bolton was on the girls wrestling team, she provided a great deal to the team both on and off the mat.
“I’m just super proud of Caitlin. She battles through, she does everything and I couldn’t ask for a better athlete,” he said. “... Caitlin was our senior leader, for sure. She always championed for the girls. If there were issues, she would most definitely bring them to us. She campaigned for their mental health days that we had and overall she made me a better coach.”
He agreed that Bolton’s signing could very well have ripple effects in the Spartan girls wrestling program and the community as well.
“I know it’ll influence them greatly that they’ll want to go on to college too and I hope other girls see that there is a big need for college girls [wrestling],” he said. “ … [Girls wrestling] is definitely going to be a big sport before long.”
Bolton began wrestling when she was a freshman in high school. At the time, there was no girls wrestling team at Emporia, so she joined the boys team. Nearly all of her opponents — both in practice and in competition — were boys.
“I guess it didn’t dawn on me that it was going to be primarily just boys at the beginning, and I still cry every time she gets out on the mat, whether it be a boy or a girl,” said Kelly Noller, Bolton’s mother. “She took a good beating that first year and learned a lot. … When she was a freshman, there was only her and two other girls that were wrestling, so to have the full team, I’m glad that girls actually can continue in high school now. I think she had a big part in that too.”
After being one of a small handful of female wrestlers her freshman year, Bolton was a part of an all-girls wrestling squad her senior year that had 18 girls on it.
But things weren’t always easy for her. Noller said that she has watched Bolton push through difficulty during the entirety of her wrestling career.
“Just last summer she had an [MCL injury]. She had surgery on that,” she said. “She’s been through a lot of injuries. She’s really bounced back so I’m proud of her just because I wouldn’t be able to do it at all. She’s a tough cookie. All those girls are. They’re pretty amazing.”
In addition to receiving an athletic scholarship to Hastings, Bolton also earned an academic scholarship. While she received offers from other women’s wrestling programs, Hastings was a natural choice.
“I didn’t want to go too far from home and these other schools are like 18 hours away and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Bolton said. “But then I walked into Hastings and I was like, ‘This place is beautiful’ and it was very welcoming and it just felt so right. Sitting down and talking to the counselors and the wrestlers, it just felt so right. It felt good.”
While she is excited to continue her career in college, Bolton will miss her old high school team. However, she hopes that she will have left behind a lasting legacy for those still on the team next year and those who will join it in the future.
“I hope it never dies down,” Bolton said. “[Wrestling] is an amazing sport. It’s a great family. If it wasn’t for the girls in this room, I don’t think I would be where I was. It’s a great family, so if other girls want to do it, I totally encourage it. Don’t give up. Just keep following your dreams.”
