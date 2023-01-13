The Emporia High School basketball teams will host Junction City tonight as Centennial League play continues.
The boys will be looking to improve to 9-1, but head coach Lee Baldwin knows the Blue Jays will be a good opponent.
“They’re more athletic than we are,” Baldwin said. They’re going to try to play five-out and attack gaps, so we’re going to have to keep them in front of us. They press full court so it’s going to be a different style for us and we’ve been working hard to prepare for them.”
The girls are looking for win No. 10 and while Junction City enters with a 1-8 record, head coach Carolyn Dorsey is not overlooking them.
“They make me nervous. They’re probably more athletic than us. They’re longer and quicker and when you throw that into a basketball game and stuff starts going in for them, I think that gives them a chance and we want to make sure we take that away from them.”
The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30.
