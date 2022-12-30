The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms.
“There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
In fact, locations north and west of Emporia could have snow instead of rain Monday and Tuesday. A map prepared in Wichita put the boundary line in northern Lyon County.
The current Emporia forecast calls for rain between non and midnight Monday. The low may drop below freezing after the rain passes.
But the start of the weekend should be nice, once Friday morning fog and freezing fog lift. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs of 55 degrees. The Saturday night low should be 35.
Thursday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 63. Seven days earlier, the low was -5.
