Mon-Tue Forecast map - 12.30.22

This map shows the early precipitation outlook for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, Emporia can expect rain.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms.

“There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.