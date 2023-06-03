Coyote Composite Unbound

Emporia’s Coyote Composite team set up at its tent at the UNBOUND Expo on Friday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia Coyote Composite team is partnering with Shimano during UNBOUND this weekend.

Coyote Composite is Emporia’s NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) team, which just wrapped up its third year of competition. Their mission is to get more kids on bikes and hosted a BBQ fundraiser on Friday at the Unbound Expo. Food was catered by Scott’s Kitchen and Catering in Kansas City and the team was requesting donations of $15 or more.

