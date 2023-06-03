The Emporia Coyote Composite team is partnering with Shimano during UNBOUND this weekend.
Coyote Composite is Emporia’s NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) team, which just wrapped up its third year of competition. Their mission is to get more kids on bikes and hosted a BBQ fundraiser on Friday at the Unbound Expo. Food was catered by Scott’s Kitchen and Catering in Kansas City and the team was requesting donations of $15 or more.
“We know cycling is an expensive sport and some kids unfortunately don’t have the means to get the equipment they need,” said Adam Galindo, who captains the team along with Ryan Balkenhol. “We just want them to be able to come out and ride bikes and not have to worry about that stuff.”
Shimano is a Japanese company that manufactures cycling components. Nick Legan works with Shimano North America, which is based out of Irvine, California, and he said the partnership began when he and Balkenhol met on bikes many years ago.
“This collaboration started with a bike ride,” Legan said. “I’ve known Ryan for years and I saw what he was doing here in Emporia, which is a really special place to me, and we wanted to get behind it. Shimano is a big supporter of NICA nationwide but any time we can have a local impact like this, we definitely want to double down.”
Legan had nothing but good things to say about his experiences in Emporia, which he’s been visiting for over a decade.
“I started coming here in 2011,” Legan said. “I did the 200 and I’ve been coming back pretty much every year since. I’ve experienced the Flint Hills in a lot of different ways and I just think what Team Coyote is doing with their NICA club is incredible.”
Balkenhol noted that a lot of the kids they get to join the team are new to bike riding, and they teach them the basics when it comes to mountain riding as well as skills they will use off the bike. Partnering with companies like Shimano that support their cause helps with exposure.
“I think the visibility we get when we partner with these companies through cycling events like UNBOUND really helps in what we’re doing here,” Balkenhol said. “We want to bring awareness to how we can get kids more engaged with being outdoors and riding bikes, but it goes beyond that. We want to build them up and give them skills that they not only use on the bike, but in life as they grow up. Community building and a lot of friendships are made on the bike, and having companies like Shimano definitely help increase visibility and awareness in what we’re doing.”
This is Coyote Composite’s second year having a tent at the UNBOUND Expo and Galindo feels it has already helped increase exposure from a year ago.
“Having an Expo tent at UNBOUND has definitely helped give us exposure,” Galindo said. “Not only with the community, but with other cyclists throughout the nation and all these different cycling brands that are here. They’ve been very supportive of what we’re doing.”
Anyone that wants to learn more can contact Balkenhol or Galindo. Contact information can be found on either Facebook (facebook.com/EmporiaNICA) or Instagram (instagram.com/coyotecomposite). People can also email coyotecomposite@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.