The 22nd-ranked Emporia State football team had the ball with a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter against No. 10 Northwest Missouri, but fell to the Bearcats, 27-21, at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets entered the fourth quarter trailing 27-14 when quarterback Braden Gleason ran for his second score of the day from three yards out to make it 27-21 with 7:07 to play. The Emporia State defense forced a quick three-and-out and got the ball back at midfield. Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann for a 21-yard connection to give the Hornets a first down, but the Northwest defense forced a turnover on downs with 4:05 to play.
The Hornet defense forced another three-and-out, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Northwest set the ball back 15 yards on third down, and ESU would get the ball at the Northwest 46-yard line with 2:29 to play.
A holding call against Northwest gave the Hornets a fresh set of downs and set up a 19-yard run from Gleason. But an illegal block on Emporia State set the Hornets back 15 yards and Gleason threw an interception taking a shot to the endzone for the lead with 48 seconds to play.
“It tells you what type of team we have when our kids fought back and put us in a great situation to have an opportunity to win the game, and we just didn’t get it done,” head coach Garin Higgins said.
Northwest Missouri opened the scoring on a 19-yard rush from Jay Harris with 5:32 to play in the opening quarter, though they missed the extra point. Harris scored again from five-yard out early in the second quarter to extend the Bearcat lead to 13-0.
“I think our emotions were high at the beginning of the game and it took us a while to get settled in,” Higgins said. “But they’re really good defensively and caused us problems in the first half.”
The Hornets got on the board when Dawson Hammes recovered a fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown with 1:54 to play in the second quarter. But Northwest scored on a 10-yard pass from Mike Hohensee to Ryan DeWhirst with 4:13 before the half as the Bearcats took a 20-7 lead into the half.
Emporia State got back on the board with 11:04 to play in the third on a one-yard quarterback keeper from Gleason to make it a 20-14 game. But the Bearcats responded on a six-yard quarterback keeper from Braden Wright with 5:34 remaining to extend the lead to 27-14. The score was set up by a 27-yard reception by Ra’Shoud Shelton on fourth and two on the previous play.
“They were able to run the ball on us a little bit and we had to make some adjustments and do our best to stop that,” Hammes said. “They came out ready to go and we had to fight our butt off to get back into it. I’m beyond proud of these guys. They’re awesome and I appreciate them.”
Gleason finished the game 26-of-44 for 198 yards and three interceptions but ran for two touchdowns. Corey Thomas and Jaylen Varner were his top two targets, each hauling in five passes. Cannan Brooks led the Hornets on the ground with 49 yards on 12 carries. Hammes led the defense with 12 tackles.
Emporia State concludes its regular season with an 8-3 record and should receive an invite to a bowl game that will be announced at a later date. But regardless of what happens next, Higgins won’t forget what this team went through and accomplished this year.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Higgins said. “I’ve had some talented teams here and I don’t know if this is the most talented, but this is probably the closest team that I’ve had since I’ve been here. When you have adversity and are playing for a bigger purpose than yourself, I think it showed with this team all year.”
