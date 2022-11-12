Dawson Hammes

Dawson Hammes gets congratulated on the sideline after recovering a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter against Northwest Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The 22nd-ranked Emporia State football team had the ball with a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter against No. 10 Northwest Missouri, but fell to the Bearcats, 27-21, at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets entered the fourth quarter trailing 27-14 when quarterback Braden Gleason ran for his second score of the day from three yards out to make it 27-21 with 7:07 to play. The Emporia State defense forced a quick three-and-out and got the ball back at midfield. Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann for a 21-yard connection to give the Hornets a first down, but the Northwest defense forced a turnover on downs with 4:05 to play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.