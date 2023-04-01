The 2023 Emporia State High School Relays were held at Welch Stadium on Friday.
Three Emporia boys finished top five in the 400-meter dash: Fred Jackson (second – 51.77), Cooper Rech (fourth – 52.31) and Blake Spellman (fifth – 52.56).
The meet had a lot of good competition, and Jackson feels seeing that early in the season will help as the season goes on.
“We saw a regional-type meet early in the season, so it gives us a good look and we’re excited to see how we can build on it,” Jackson said.
Kyle Obermeyer finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.11 and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.31.
Daghyn True finished seventh in the 1,600-meter dash with a time of 4:35.51.
Three Emporia girls placed in the top 10 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase: Micah Shefy-Harris (third – 8:24.43), Sofia Ruvalcaba (fourth – 8:46.15) and Maryn True (seventh – 9:05.10).
Alexa Shivley finished eighth in the girls triple jump with a score of 32-07.50, while Parker Leeds finished ninth in the boys triple jump with a score of 39-06.75.
On the field side, Enrique Rios placed fifth in the boys discus with a throw of 133-04.
The boys 1,600-meter sprint medley team of Ontario Robinson, Cooper Rech, Daghyn True and Tyler Luthi finished fifth with a time of 4:07.36.
The girls 4x400 meter relay team of L. Williams, H. Smith, Elizabeth Willhite and Lexsey DeWitt finished fourth with a time of 4:27.22.
Emporia’s next meet will be at the Lansing Invite next Friday, April 7.
