Tre’Zure Jobe scored 21 points to lead four Hornets in double figures as the Emporia State women’s basketball team rolled NAIA opponent Peru State 90-49 Saturday night.
It was the Hornets’ (5-1) final non-conference tuneup before opening MIAA play next week and head coach Toby Wynn said that he was pleased with his team’s defensive performance, which forced 33 Bobcat turnovers and held Peru State to just 26.9% (14 of 52) shooting in the game.
“I think we did a better job of forcing turnovers and then being able to get some offense off of our defense,” Wynn said. “ … It makes us a different team because we aren’t so reliant on having to score in the half court.”
He said that his team moved together as a team on defense, intruding on passing lanes and knocking the ball out of Bobcat players’ hands. That led to an increase in fouls and therefore an increase in free throw opportunities for Peru State.
But that’s not the worst thing in the world.
“I think with our team, I’d probably take the aggressiveness more so than them being passive,” Wynn said.
Emporia State scored 39 points off of the 33 turnovers it forced and junior guard Karsen Schultz said that “that’s what really propelled this game today.”
“I think that really helps us on offense, just that confidence level,” she said.
Kali Martin and Ehlaina Hartman each had four steals to lead a Hornet effort that tallied 21 total. Martin said that, for her, playing for the first time without her knee brace a allowed her to be “ a little bit faster out there, so I felt more confident.”
On offense, the Hornets shot 47.9% (35 of 73) from the floor. In addition to Jobe’s 21, Schultz and Hartman each scored 18 and Martin scored 14.
“Kali came in and gave us a big lift; I think she played tremendous and she was aggressive on the defensive end and made open shots for us as well,” Wynn said. “Ehlaina’s continued to play better. She put together another good game for her. Karsen again keeps playing well. She didn’t even score the other night, tonight she gets 18. …. Tre’Zure just continues to be solid from her point guard position too.”
However, Wynn has been concerned about his team’s 3-point shooting at home thus far this season as it has been considerably worse at White Auditorium than than it has been on the road. The Hornets were 12 of 37 (32.4) from behind the arc against Peru State, a slight improvement from Wednesday’s 10 of 37 performance against Bethel.
“It’s got to get better,” he said. “I think we had a lot of really, really good looks. There was a lot of opportunity for people to step up and make a bunch of threes and we just didn’t quite do it.”
He also pointed to the fact that Emporia State was outrebounded 44-34 overall and 15-10 on the offensive glass as another area the Hornets need to shore up quickly.
“We’ve got to do a much better job of cleaning the defensive glass and not allowing 15 offensive rebounds,” he said. “When teams don’t shoot it good against us in here, we can’t give them two or three chances to shoot it back at us again.”
UP NEXT
Emporia State will host Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Lopers are also 5-1 on the season and have a similar opponent in Peru State, which they beat 100-56 on Nov. 17.
The Hornets will then play No. 1 Fort Hays State at White Auditorium on Saturday.
“Next week’s a tough one for us,” Wynn said. “ … They’re the top two teams in the MIAA. We only get to play them one time this year and fortunately for us we do get to play them here at home. There’s a lot that goes into the opening two games of the conference season. For us, it’ll be a tough challenge. … We’ll definitely find out where we’re at at the end of next week.”
Schultz said the Hornets will need to be very focused as they prepare for Nebraska-Kearney in the next few days.
“They’re a very well-coached team and they’re going to know everything we run,” she said. “We just need to be sharp and mentally locked in.”
