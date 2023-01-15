Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket to lead the Emporia High School boys wrestling team at the Newton Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.
“He looked fantastic,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “He was really good on his feet and he beat the No. 2 and 3 guys in 5A. He’s in the right place right now.”
Lukas Hainline finished fourth at 138, while Davian White took seventh at 165.
Emporia finished 15th as a team with 85 points.
Medrano noted the two-day environment was an adjustment for some of his younger kids.
“I have quite a few seniors that have been to this and I also have a bunch of newbies,” Medrano said. “It’s a learning curve for some of them to understand those two-day tournaments and having to make weight twice. It just comes down to them putting the right food in their body so they can still compete at a high level.”
The Spartans will host Ottawa in a dual for senior night on Wednesday.
