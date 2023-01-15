Xerarch Tungjaroenkul

Xerarch Tungjaroenkul took first place at 150 pounds at Newton over the weekend.

Xerarch Tungjaorenkul won the 150-pound bracket to lead the Emporia High School boys wrestling team at the Newton Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.

“He looked fantastic,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “He was really good on his feet and he beat the No. 2 and 3 guys in 5A. He’s in the right place right now.”

