TOPEKA – Emporia High diver Braxton Higgins won yet again, this time at Topeka West on Tuesday.
Higgins scored a total of 255.70 to fend off second-place finisher Max Roh of Mill Valley, who scored 230.30.
The win continued Higgins' career undefeated streak.
He will swim again in Topeka on Thursday.
Head swim and dive coach Jamie Dawson explained that while the swim team has been shut down until Jan. 18 due to COVID-19, Higgins can still compete because he practices in a different location from the swim team while the school's pool is worked on.
