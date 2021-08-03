With car inventory shortages nationwide, this trend won’t be letting up until the fall or as late as the year’s end, local dealerships say. The demand for vehicles is keeping lots empty as dealerships are pre-selling inventory in attempts to meet customers’ needs.
“The demand is high, a lot of what is coming is pre-sold,” said Clint Bowyer Toyota sales manager D’owen Polzin.
When the dealership orders the car, it can take 8 weeks to three months. Car dealerships have been understocked due to the lack of production of computer chips and other materials since manufacturers anticipated fewer demands when the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Polzin said inventory started getting light three or four months ago.
The dealership usually carries 60 Toyotas and 50 Chryslers. On Monday they had 10 Toyotas and five Chryslers.
“We had a car come in the other day, and [the customer] was tickled pink when it finally got here,” Polzin said.
The drop in inventory has also caused a hike in prices; a car that normally costs $25,000 could be as much as $4,000 more.
“Inventory is tight on everything,” Polzin said. “Not just chips but supplies. Car manufacturers are having the same problems because of the coronavirus. In the late fall or early winter we should see a big improvement,” he said.
At Longbine Auto Plaza, Owner Jeff Longbine said the inventory shortage makes it seem like the demand is higher, but he is seeing the same numbers as far as customer contact. Sales are staying strong even though there aren’t many cars on the ground.
“Even though it doesn’t look like it, our inventory is slightly growing,” Longbine said. “We do have a number of vehicles that are in production and in shipping. We are allowing people to come in and put advances on those prior to arriving.”
Longbine said GM is hoping for a steady increase by the end of the year.
Despite the shortage, Longbine said GM has not raised its prices on new cars. Some specialty trucks, like a used one-ton pickup, may be pricier and cost closer to what it costs for a new pickup.
Longbine said the shortage has included not just computer chips but seat foam and glass.
“We have a number of vehicles that come in and are pre-sold so they go right back out,” he said.
The competition for acquiring used cars has also gone up. Dealerships are paying more for used cars.
Because rental companies are short on cars, Polzin said they are buying more at auctions.
“The used market is as high as it’s ever been but has been trending down,” said Justin Neuman, finance manager at John North Ford. Average prices on used cars have increased by as much as 30%, according to Black Book, which tracks car and truck data.
“We are doing the best we can to meet customers needs, but even the used inventory is hard to get,” he said.
