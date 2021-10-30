The Emporia Gazette
Several local volleyball and cross country teams will compete for state titles this weekend.
The Lebo volleyball team played its way into the semifinals of the 1A Division II state tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia on Saturday.
The No. 1 Wolves beat No. 8 Bucklin 25-17, 25-10; No. 5 Central Christian 25-11, 25-19; and No. 4 Wheatland-Grinnell 30-28, 25-12. They are scheduled to play Central Plains in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday. The state championship will take place Saturday as well.
The Emporia High girls cross country team and Jonathan Laudie and Daghyn True from the boys team will compete at the 5A state meet at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Saturday.
The Chase County girls cross country team and the Northern Heights boys cross country team will compete at the 2A state meet at the Sand Plum Course in Victoria on Saturday. Teagan Hines of Northern Heights and Cooper Schroer of Chase County will also compete individually at state.
Lebo’s Colin Whalen and Caleb Durst, Madison’s Lily Hudson and Olpe’s Josie Orear will all compete at the 1A state meet, which will also be at the Sand Plum Course.
The Emporia High volleyball team was eliminated from contention at the 5A state tournament Friday at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The No. 6 Spartans fell to No. 3 Spring Hill 25-22, 25-17; No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 25-12, 25-18; and No. 7 Seaman 25-21, 25-22.
