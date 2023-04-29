The Emporia High School track and field teams competed at the Shawnee Heights Invitational on Friday, and both the boys and girls teams finished in the top five.
The girls finished second as a team with 155 points while the boys took fourth with 103 points.
Two Emporia girls had first-place finishes: Elizabeth Willhite won the 800-meter (2:31.19) and Micah Sheffy-Harris won the 3,200-meter (12:42.17).
Willhite also took second in the 1,600-meter (5:37.83) and Sheffy-Harris was third (5:48.48).
Allison Curtis finished second in the 3,200-meter (13:32.72) and Harley Smith finished third in the 400-meter (1:05.51).
The girls had a pair of relay teams finish second: the 4x400-meter relay team of Lauren Williams, Harley Smith, Lexsey Dewitt and Willhite (4:29.18) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Maryn True, Sofia Rulvacaba, Leanna Lewis and Bailee VanSickle (11:05.47).
In jumps, Allissa Telfer finished second in the high jump (4-10) and Rebecca Snyder took third (4-8). Alexa Shivley took second in the triple jump (33-3) and Paige Newland finished third in the long jump (15-10).
On the field side, Mia Trujillo finished second in the discus (111-7) and Kyla Herfkens took second in the javelin (100-5).
Two Emporia boys finished first: Kyle Obermeyer won the 110-meter hurdles (15.27) and Parker Leeds won the triple jump (41-5.25).
Fred Jackson took second in the 400-meter (51.94).
Calvin Seeley finished tied for second in the long jump (20-5.75) and was third in the triple jump (37-3.75).
Emporia will next compete at the Circle Invitational on Thursday, May 4.
