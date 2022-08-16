Thunder may roll. Lighting may strike. But severe weather is not expected across the turnpike.
With apologies to Garth Brooks, that's how the weather in the Emporia area looks for Tuesday.
Heavy rain fell along the Kansas-Nebraska line Tuesday morning. Any intense activity during the evening, such as hail, is most likely in southeast Kansas.
Clouds and rain should cool things off, after three triple-digit days in a row. Monday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 103 degrees, which was two short of the record set in 1954.
Cottonwood Falls reached 101 Monday, while a recording station three miles northwest of Emporia stopped at 99.
Rain should end by Wednesday morning, leading to several days of comfortable sunshine. Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be in the 80s, with small chances for more rain this coming weekend.
