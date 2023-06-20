If Emporia’s NICA program, Team Coyote Composite, hopes to get more kids on bikes, it is safe to say they are succeeding in their mission.
The team had a number of members compete in various UNBOUND events this year. Two kids had performances to remember.
On the girls side, Keilara Owens finished third in the 100-mile in the junior division, which is for riders from ages 14-18. Owens is in her second year with Team Coyote and was brand new to cycling when she joined a year ago.
“She started out on the mountain bike side,” said Ryan Balkenhol, who coaches Team Coyote along with Adam Galindo. “We do some training in the off-season on gravel when we’re not doing NICA, which is good for endurance. This year, she decided she wanted to try tackling the 100-mile distance. So, head coach Adam Galindo and I worked with her throughout this spring season to prepare and get her ready to do this.”
Balkenhol noted that while much of the competition uses gravel bikes, Owens was riding her mountain bike, which has bigger tires and less road gearing than gravel bikes and has flat pedals, which makes riding on gravel more difficult. Owens just completed her freshman year at Emporia High School and plays on the girls soccer and girls golf teams. Her commitment to her other sports makes it difficult to find time to train for UNBOUND.
“She’s a very busy student-athlete who does a lot of sports, so finding the time to train for 100 miles is not easy,” Balkenhol said. “That kind of training typically takes at least 10 to 15 hours a week, and I would say she definitely was not riding a bike that much on gravel. She was involved in other sports and along with our mountain bike practices, so to have completed 100 miles is very impressive.”
Like everyone else during UNBOUND this year, Owens had to brave the elements. There was a lot of walking and pushing the bike through mud, and having to clean it to be able to ride it again. Balkenhol was impressed with her determination.
“I just can’t say enough about how determined she is,” Balkenhol said. “Her work ethic is outstanding. When she gets something on her mind, she goes for it. I feel like we need more strong-willed, determined ladies like Keilara to lead the way and try to help get other girls motivated to go ride their bikes. She is definitely a role model for the other young ladies on our team and they look up to her in that regard, and this is just one example of why.”
On the boys side, Balkenhol’s oldest son, Ansen, is in his second year with Team Coyote and he finished third in the 50-mile race this year. He completed the course in just over three hours.
Balkenhol said he wanted to jump right into the 100. But when they opened the competitive junior categories in the 50, that was the way they decided to go.
“I think everybody gets big eyes when they look at the 200 and they see all the amazing cyclists around Emporia that are setting the bar pretty high,” Balkenhol said. “When they opened the competitive categories for the juniors in the 50, we discussed him racing that event. They had a 12-13-year-old category and I told him this would be a good place to start and he could work towards the 100 next year.”
Like Owens, Ansen Balkenhol is a multi-sport athlete who struggled to find time to train specifically for UNBOUND. But he and his dad were able to make it work.
“We were able to put in some extra work in the last month leading up to UNBOUND,” Balkenhol said. “He was getting some really good training in by joining the Wednesday Night Worlds group, which certainly helped his motivation to kind of see where he was at. We went out and did some pre-rides to kind of see what the course was going to look like and I think that helped him out immensely.”
Balkenhol said he is impressed with how fast kids are riding these days.
“It’s incredible how fast these juniors are getting,” Balkenhol said. “We’re talking 50 miles in three hours or less and there’s a lot of adults that don’t ride at those speeds. Ansen noted the group in front of him was riding at almost 22 miles per hour on average to Road D Hill, which is the first major climb at mile 10, and that’s just incredible.”
While there are older members on Team Coyote, Both Owens and Balkenhol are two that others look up to for not just their performances on the bike, but how they carry themselves as well.
“I think the one thing that stands out the most to Adam and I is how humble these kids are,” Balkenhol said. “They don’t take small victories and run with them. They take them as stepping stones and they’re always asking what they can do to get better. They don’t take any of it for granted, but it’s definitely earned and the other students see that and I think that’s what helps them bond.”
“I’m just astonished at how these kids keep asking for more and as long as they’re willing to show up, Adam and I are going to show up right along with them,” he continued. “We will keep pushing them, make them better and continue to grow the sport here in Emporia.”
