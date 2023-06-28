The USD 253 Board of Education approved a plan to upgrade the HVAC system as the high school gym at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting was moved from Mary Herbert Education Center to Walnut Elementary, following a standoff near the district office, which law enforcement were using as a command center. As of publication, the standoff was still underway, though no announcements on the cause of the situation have been made.
During the meeting, the board approved the plan to use ESSER III funds to upgrade the HVAC system that serves the Emporia High School gymnasium. Interim Superintendent of Business Operations Dr. David McGehee said the district still has around $2.1 million in ESSER funds, which need to be spent by the end of September 2024.
“Our current system is original 1973 and in having some expert assessments and evaluations of the system, it’s pulling in very little fresh air,” he said.
The new system will cost around $400,000 and is estimated to not be completed for around two to three years.
The board also reviewed several insurance rates for the next school year.
This year, the district’s worker's compensation insurance from the Kansas Association of School Boards will cost $233,704, an increase of $94,104 from previous years.
“We have done a lot of wages over the past couple of years, that has a lot to do with it, and there are a couple of claims out there that have also caused our claim factor to go up on this,” McGehee said.
Property and Liability insurance from the Kansas Education Risk Management Pool also increased by over 30%, for a $731,327.91 total cost.
McGehee said the rationale for the increase included the volatility of construction costs, disasters that have hit the insurance industry nationally, several losses due to frozen pipes in December, one tornado event and a couple of large cyber security claims.
Student accident insurance is estimated at $12,232 from Student Assurance Services, Inc.
The board approved all three insurance payments.
The board also received a construction update from Eric Woltje, senior project manager at McCownGordon.
Emporia Middle School is 89% complete, with an estimated completion date at the end of this year. Village Elementary is 87% complete and is set to wrap up construction in October. Riverside and Timmerman Elementaries are both 10% complete, and should be finished the first of next year. William Allen White Elementary is still in the design phase.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
