The USD 253 Board of Education approved a plan to upgrade the HVAC system as the high school gym at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting was moved from Mary Herbert Education Center to Walnut Elementary, following a standoff near the district office, which law enforcement were using as a command center. As of publication, the standoff was still underway, though no announcements on the cause of the situation have been made.

