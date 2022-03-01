The phone welcome message had not yet changed Tuesday morning. But the name of the Flint Hills Community Health Center officially did.
“The reason why we all like CareArc is because it really represents who we are as a company and what our brand is,” Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby said.
After 25 years as a “health center,” the name of the Emporia-based non-profit became CareArc, Inc. The old website FlintHillsHealth.org still existed Tuesday, but CareArc.org will replace it.
“Our main purpose is caring about the community, and with all our services, having it under one roof. One arc,” Ogleby explained.
Ogleby led the rebranding project, which he said involved input from the entire staff over several months. Committees narrowed the name down to CareArc. Then came the double-check.
“We did a lot of back-end research to see what was available,” Ogleby said. “There were a lot of names that weren't chosen because people were already using those names.”
A Bing search Tuesday found a company named Carearc in Japan which does media consulting, but nothing else in the U.S. The Emporia version was on the first page in a Google search, but not yet in Bing.
But why make a change at all after 25 years? Ogleby explained it's not about simply looking modern.
“Flint Hills Community Health Center is a really, really long name,” he said. “And people really associated that with the health department. We are not a health department.”
“Health center” still is part of CareArc's mission statement. It “provides medical, dental and behavioral health services on a sliding fee scale.”
“With all the services that we offer, we are striving to help people get back to living their best lives,” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said in a statement.
“There are a lot of companies in the medical field with the name 'Flint Hills' in our region,” Ogleby added. While that area still will be the focus of service, he said CareArc “is going to really set us apart.”
Ogleby said the name change was “built into our budget,” but he was not sure how much the adjustment cost. At last week's board meeting, Hively noted that everything from stationery to Dun and Bradstreet corporate listings had to change.
“The benefits that we're going to get out of it are going to far exceed the amount that we're spending on it,” Ogleby said.
No major change in services is planned with the name change. Not yet, at least.
“We are slowly changing our company to make it more user-friendly, far more convenient and more affordable for everyone,” Ogleby said.
He hinted updates are coming to CareArc's medical and dental areas in terms of access.
A public ribbon cutting to celebrate the new name is planned at a future date.
