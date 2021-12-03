TOPEKA – Three Spartans put up double-figure scoring numbers but they weren’t enough as the Emporia High boys basketball team fell at Highland Park 79-45 Friday night.
According to head coach Beau Welch, it was a matchup that a young Spartan team – which started two sophomores and a freshman – wasn’t quite prepared for.
“The game was a physical game and right now that’s not what we’re going to be good at,” he said. “We’ve got to really build up to that. We just look at the bodies, physically, and we’ve got some guys that have got to get out of some comfort zones and really grow quickly if we’re going to be able to compete night in, night out in our league. We did not do that tonight.”
The Scots (1-0) presented a difficult challenge for the Spartans (0-1), as evidenced by 60% (30 of 50) shooting and a trio of highlight dunks that one might not see in any other high school game the rest of the season.
“They got after us,” Welch said. “They’re just strong, athletic. … We just never showed any resistance. (Ketraleus) Aldridge and (Juan’Tario) Roberts, I felt like they got whatever they wanted whenever they wanted without, like I said, any resistance or any physical body on them, really making them work.”
Roberts scored 27 and Aldridge scored 21 to lead the Scots on offense.
Emporia jumped out to a 4-2 lead early and trailed just 13-11 with 3:32 left in the first half before Highland Park went on a 12-0 run to take a 25-11 advantage into the second quarter. By halftime, the Scots led 48-26.
The Spartans were able to whittle that lead down to 14 at 52-38 halfway into the third quarter before Highland Park opened it up again.
“I’ll be honest, I thought offensively we were decent tonight,” Welch said. “I thought in the first half, we got the shots we wanted. We got a lot of them at the rim blocked, and I thought that was a big key offensively in the first half. We had a lot of shots around the rim blocked, which kind of got in our heads.”
The Spartans shot 34% (16 of 47) and 19% (3 of 16) from 3-point range. They also turned the ball over 16 times.
Junior Parker Leeds – one of the few varsity veterans on the squad – led Emporia with 16 points while sophomore Cooper Rech scored 13 and freshman River Peters had 11.
Friday’s game was the first varsity action for several Spartans and the first meaningful varsity playing time for a few others.
“You get your eyes opened,” Welch said of his inexperienced players taking the floor. “It’s one thing to get excited about being thrown into a varsity game. It’s another thing to go compete in it and be thrown in the fire and learn how to man up and how to survive in the Centennial League.”
Because of the team’s lack of experience and size, there was a great deal of uncertainty headed into this season. Getting to actually play in a game against another opponent was a way to get some questions answered, even if the answers weren’t exactly what was hoped for.
“Everything that happened was everything that I feared and knew that we had to work around,” Welch said. “But like I said, I think the biggest thing with us is growth. Can we take some steps and get better? Get stronger? Learn how to get stops? Learn what we can do to be successful?”
UP NEXT
Emporia will get back to action on Tuesday with another road trip, this time to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues fell to Topeka West 69-57 on Friday.
“We’ve got to get better defensively,” Welch said. “That’s something we’ve known for the last few weeks is we’ve got to get better defensively and be able to string some stops together to make us competitive. Tonight, we did some good things, we were able to cut a lead, but when it really came down to it and then they were able to refocus, we couldn’t get stops when we needed. So that’s definitely our point of emphasis.”
HIGHLAND PARK 79, EMPORIA 45
Emporia (0-1) – 11; 15; 14; 5; – 45
Highland Park (1-0) – 25; 23; 13; 18; – 79
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Emporia – Leeds 16 (5-16), Rech 13 (6-8), Peters 11 (4-13), Cooper 2 (1-2), Hess 1 (0-0).
Highland Park – Roberts 27 (9-14), Aldridge 21 (9-12), Richardson 14 (5-6), Kingcannon 6 (2-8), Adams 3 (1-1), Drew-Gregory 2 (1-2), Davis 2 (1-1), Robinson 2 (1-1), McMillon 2 (1-1).
