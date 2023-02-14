The fourth annual Emporia State University Forensic Science Seminar Series continued Monday evening with a look into a fatal Johnson County robbery.
The series, held at the ESU Science Hall, takes a close look into crimes in Kansas by allowing the audience to hear directly from experts in the field. What began as classroom presentations for ESU students in the master’s of science in forensics science program has since grown into community-wide conversations about the intricacies of solving crimes in Kansas.
Vanessa M. Riebli, an attorney at Bath and Edmonds, PC - the prosecutor on the case - and Shawnee Police Department Captain Corey Wilburn - the detective investigating the case - lead the audience through the tragic events of Jan. 9. 2015, and the long journey to justice that followed.
She’s A Pistol, located at 6487 Quivira Rd in Shawnee, was a gun and self-defense shop owned by husband and wife Jon and Becky Biecker. While Becky worked the counter, Jon was often in the office, unseen to most customers.
Assuming the female-centric name and lack of visible male employees meant the shop would be an easy target, four Kansas City-area men formed a plan.
DeAnthony Wiley, Londro Patterson, Hakeem Malik and Nicquan Midgyett - all of whom were in their late teens or early twenties - had been involved in a series of robberies throughout the Jackson County area.
“They had robbed a liquor store and shot a clerk in the head. The clerk survived,” Riebli said. “They had robbed a beauty supply store and they had also robbed a car lot. So this was the fourth robbery that we knew of.”
A few days before the fatal shooting, the men began to case She’s A Pistol, intending the store to be their next target.
A few days later, Wiley, dressed as a woman, entered the store. Wiley asked Becky to see different weapons before being joined by the other three men. At that point, the men held Becky at gunpoint, before striking Becky across the face and rendering her unconscious.
What the men did not account for was Jon.
“I firmly believe that if Jon, I think he was 6’8”, would have walked out of that back room that day [they cased the store] this never would have happened,” Riebli said.
Upon seeing Jon, Wiley began firing, spurring Jon to begin firing back. The men exchanged gunfire throughout the store, hitting the other members of Wiley’s group, who all managed to make it out of the store.
However, before he could make it out of the store, Wiley was struck by a bullet and paralyzed. He began firing into the air from his position on the ground, striking Jon and killing him.
After arriving on the scene, law enforcement and emergency responders were able to locate and arrest all four men involved in the robbery. Becky suffered minor injuries.
Riebli and Wilburn recounted the events of the robbery, as well as the ensuing investigation and trials, walking the audience through a 911 call from a neighboring business that heard the gunshots and from She’s A Pistol owner Becky Bieker, security camera footage of the robbery, videos and pictures taken by the four men took while casing the store and on their way to the robbery and a map of the crime scene.
Becky Bieker attended the seminar over Zoom. Riebli said Becky does everything she can to ensure the story gets out into the community.
“Becky went to every single hearing. If anyone here is familiar with the court process, there are a lot of hearings but nothing happens. Just dockets, scheduling, conferences,” Riebli said. “Becky went to every single hearing along with Jon’s mom because she wanted for them to see her face every single time.”
Wilburn said even with the amount of evidence in their favor, it still took years before all four men were found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.
“This case actually lasted about four and a half years from start to when we got the final conviction,” he said.
Wilburn ended the presentation with a photo of Jon.
“This is why we do it,” he said. “They are why we do this and why we put so many hours of work into this. We feel like we got justice for Jon and Becky.”
The Forensic Science Seminar series will return on April 17 at 7 p.m. in Science Hall 72 for "Fire and Ric(in): The Debra Green Murders," featuring Bill Chapin, former trace evidence analyst, Johnson County Sheriff's Office Criminalistics Laboratory. The March seminar has been canceled.
All seminars are free and open to the public, though parental discretion is advised as some content may not be suitable for younger children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.