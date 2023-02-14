The fourth annual Emporia State University Forensic Science Seminar Series continued Monday evening with a look into a fatal Johnson County robbery.

The series, held at the ESU Science Hall, takes a close look into crimes in Kansas by allowing the audience to hear directly from experts in the field. What began as classroom presentations for ESU students in the master’s of science in forensics science program has since grown into community-wide conversations about the intricacies of solving crimes in Kansas.

