The Emporia State University Department of Nursing has announced plans for a major move as part of its centennial year.
ESU announced Monday that plans are on the table to move the nursing department to the university’s campus, in a move that promises to “benefit both Emporia State University and Newman Regional Health.”
Cory Falldine, ESU vice president for infrastructure, said the the university began discussions over a possible move because a lease between ESU and Newman Regional Health for use of Cora Miller Hall is set to expire in 2024. Looking at cost estimates made it more sensible to move the department to an open and existing space on campus.
Central Morse Hall, which has been vacant since the end of the spring 2019 semester, is comparable in size to Cora Miller Hall.
“They are comparable and the benefit we have to bringing them on campus is that we actually get to share space and share functions with some fo the adjacent buildings,” Falldine said. “When you talk about growth, we’d say we’re positioning ourselves in the nursing department for growth.”
Falldine said the Kansas Board of Regents has asked the university to look at its “campus space optimization” which included studying buildings and how they are being used. While there will likely be more upfront costs involved with renovations for Central Morse Hall, it would be more cost effective over time than leasing or acquiring new property.
“My understanding is that we’ll be taking it pretty much down to the studs, and then designing that space the way we need it for our nursing program for simulations and simulator spaces and classrooms and clinical labs and those types of things,” Falldine said of Central Morse Hall.
“What’s cool about it is that it’s going to give us an opportunity, not only looking at the nursing program, but looking at the healthcare industry as it is now,” he continued. “We kind of get to make that space how we want it as, as opposed to having to kind of retrofit existing space. ... We’re looking forward to it.”
Dr. Mary Mitsui, interim chair of nursing, said she feels this is a good move for the program. The new location, she said, will allow nursing faculty to work with other campus academic departments as well as students having closer proximity to student success programs.
“We have long enjoyed our close partnership with Newman Regional Health during the last century,” she said. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the hospital while having our students, faculty and staff in the middle of campus with our ESU colleagues.”
The university’s decision also benefits Newman Regional Health, which can use the Cora Miller space in its own long-term plans.
“Newman Regional Health has certainly benefitted from having a school of nursing on campus,” said NRH CEO Bob Wright. “But our relationship with ESU is more than a building and does not end with this relocation. This decision brings a new focus on finding ways we can work together to attract more students to the ESU program and more ESU graduates to our hospital.”
Falldine said the move fits into the university’s strategic plan in many ways.
“We really are taking to heart optimizing our spaces as much as we can,” he said. “These are big moves and I know that comes with price tags, but looking forward over the next three years, seven years, we really are trying to maximize the space we have and make it great for our students — especially with nursing being such a prevalent program right now. We want it to be ready for that next group of nursing students.”
The entire process, which involves gaining approval from the State of Kansas and Kansas Board of Regents, along with soliciting bids, has a timeline of two years.
Falldine said it’s a straightforward — but lengthy process — and does not expect any issues to arise.
“Right now we’re waiting on the Kansas Board of Regents approval and then there’s a period where we have to wait on legislative approval,” he said. “It’s our understanding that we’ll be working toward a number of things we’re hoping to do parallel to that legislative approval.”
