A freelance journalist in Ukraine shared his perspective on unfolding events with The Gazette Thursday.
Pavel Kulyuk makes his home in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region that Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an independent state. Pavel says his city currently is under Ukrainian control.
Here is his report, sent by email:
Chronology of events.
At 2 o'clock in the morning, Kiev time, I finished working. The last piece of news I read was a report that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to telephone President Vladimir Putin. However, the Kremlin did not answer the call. This news was published by the media around 2 am. I went to bed with a painful presentiment.
At 5 o'clock in the morning we were awakened by a strong explosion. The glass in the bedroom windows trembled. And the closed door to the hall opened and slammed. It was an explosive wave. The dog barked in the yard.
Then, after 5-10 minutes, two more strong explosions were heard. After that, the frightened voices of the neighbors on the street were heard. At this time, the neighbors go to work. They were just opening the garage when the explosions happened. There were no more explosions. Neighbors went to work. I stubbornly wanted to get some sleep. But the wife has already reached the computer. She said that Putin declared war on Ukraine. After that sentence, everything changed.
Current situation in the city.
All shops are open. However, there is a shortage of goods. First of all, people bought all the cheapest cereals, matches and drinking water. Some shops do not accept credit cards. There were many drunken men on the streets.
Armed posts appeared in the city. There were no military strikes on residential areas. But there was a blow to the airport in Kramatorsk. After three explosions at five in the morning, there was one series of explosions at 10 in the morning. We could hear the anti-aircraft guns firing at the planes. But we did not hear the planes themselves. I decided to postpone my daily run around the outskirts of the city, so as not to tempt fate.
Our friends from Kramatorsk went to Kharkov (almost 200 miles) to pick up the student's son from Kharkov. On the outskirts of Kharkov, a battle was already underway with the Russians. But this family still went for their son.
Now they have brought him here to Kramatorsk. Although there are also possible fights. This is a simple example of how people act during the war. Parents risked their lives to save their child. None of our friends are going to leave. We have nowhere to run. Everything we have is here in Kramatorsk.
People look calm. After all, in 2014-2015 we have already survived the war. It doesn't feel like it will last long. I won't say why...
I want to address American politicians as a simple Ukrainian. "You need to be more serious about what you're doing. You underestimated Putin. God bless America. I don't want the people of Kansas to wake up like we did this morning."
Central media give information belatedly. The first news appears on the websites of local news agencies. There is less censorship and information appears faster there.
