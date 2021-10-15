There shouldn't be any frost on local pumpkins this weekend. But the temperature may feel like it's possible.
The National Weather Service expects morning lows in Emporia to drop to 40 degrees Saturday and 42 Sunday. Those will be the coldest mornings in Lyon County since a 38-degree start on Wednesday, May 5.
Parts of Kansas are under a frost advisory for early Saturday. The alert comes as close as Junction City, and covers points north and west of there.
But Lyon County is due for cold weather. Weather service maps show the first freeze of the fall typically occurs between October 12-17.
Cautions about possible rain did not materialize in Emporia Thursday – at least not officially at Municipal Airport. That ended a streak of four consecutive days there with rain.
Precipitation in Emporia totals 29.69 inches so far this year. That's only 0.33 inches below normal.
