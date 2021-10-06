An Emporia Police call that sparked discussion on social media turned out to be nothing serious, officers say.
A Facebook post at around 2 a.m. Wednesday asked about activity in the area of the Terra Park Apartments on Triplett Drive. A police spokesperson told the Gazette that four officers were sent on a reported domestic disturbance. But records indicate no one was seriously hurt and no one was arrested.
