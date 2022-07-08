The Lyon County Commission discussed the 2023 budget at its weekly meeting on Thursday.
Controller Dan Williams says the commission is doing what it can to keep costs low, but rising prices are making that difficult.
“We’re people just like everybody else, and we know that, personally, everybody’s costs are going up so we don’t want to increase the cost any more than we have to,” Williams said.
Williams listed the increased costs of fuel, labor, and inflation as contributing factors to balancing this year’s budget. The commission is currently looking at ways to cut costs to keep the budget and financial burden on taxpayers as low as possible.
“And I think everybody tries to do is try to fund what we need to fund and not fee fund anything that doesn’t need to be funded,” Williams said.
The county is currently projected to have a sales tax revenue of around $2.8 million in 2023. Williams said around $500,000 - $750,000 of that will have to be spent on items such as sheriff’s vehicles and the CIC maintenance, which is a yearly cost. The rest would be discretionary.
The current mill levy is set at 56.192 mills, 2.911 higher than 2022. Williams said the commission is still in the process of working on that number and hopes to bring it down further.
The commission also:
F Announced they had received one application for the newly open Newman Regional Health board job, following Jim Williams’ resignation last week. The commission will review applications in a couple weeks, so those seeking to apply still have time to submit applications.
Heard a report from Janice Huffman, director of human resources. Huffman told commissioners the cost of EAP, pre-employment, and random drug screening is going up, after Compliance One raised its costs.
“Unfortunately this year more than ever, like they say, they’re seeing a lot of price increases across the board,” Huffman said.
Compliance One is the service provider that does drug and specimen testing and the EAP provider for Lyon County.
“It’s roughly a 13.5% increase,” she said.
