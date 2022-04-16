A building in downtown Emporia with more than 115 years of history stands again at a crossroads.
The Emporia City Commission received an extensive report this week on four main options for the old Carnegie Library on East Sixth Avenue between Mechanic and Market Streets.
In recent years, the city has had trouble finding occupants for it.
“Mainly because of the condition of the building,” city facility manager Kevin Hanlin told a study session. “It’s got so many limitations… There are some environmental issues. … There’s been some water intrusion.”
BG Consultants of Manhattan examined what it calls a “keystone community building” for about six months from several perspectives.
“The building appears to be in a sound condition, with degradation of its finished materials,” architect Clint Hibbs told the commission. “With proper investment, the building can be used for a variety of purposes and its useful life extended.”
The BG Consultants 124-page report came to four possible conclusions:
Leave the building as is, with no improvements.
Mothball it for several years. “Mothballing is preserving the building... so that degradation doesn’t continue,” Hibbs explained, if the city doesn’t know what to do with it.
Remodel and repair it to meet current code requirements and extend its useful life.
Repurpose the building with a major remodeling. Suggestions in the report include making it everything from a fire station to a bed and breakfast.
Hibbs said the mothballing option would take about six months and cost the city $264,000. A full remodeling might cost $1.3 million, while the repurposing option would take more than $3 million.
None of the options suggest tearing down the building, as it’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
But Hanlin noted any renovation would require making the old library compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Then there are other issues.
“We’ve got a building with no parking,” Vice Mayor Danny Giefer said in response to the report. “Whatever we make it into, it has no parking. … [It’s] a building that’s surrounded on three sides by city property.”
Parking probably wasn’t a big concern when the old library was built. But history shows its location was.
Hibbs said the Carnegie Library was built in 1905. That followed years of wrangling over whether to put it at 118 E. Sixth Avenue or Fifth and Constitution, a debate which wound up in court.
The grand opening occurred Thursday, February 22, 1906. It actually was the second Carnegie Library in the city, as the old College of Emporia also had one.
“The beauty of the interior will grow on people as they become used to it,” a Gazette article said.
The location, on land donated by Carrie Plumb, was a tight fit for a public library. The BG Consultants report says a branch was needed by 1917. But Emporia made the building work until 1979, when the current library was opened next door.
The Lyon County Historical Society called the building home from 1980-2016. Giefer believes it’s been used occasionally since then for storage.
The city replaced the roof of the building in 2008. Then the city did tuckpointing around 2016, repairing mortar joints in the brick.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman said consulting the historical society about the building now would not be a good idea.
“They’re the last people we should ask,” she said.
Mayor Becky Smith agreed. She leans toward the mothballing approach.
“We should be good stewards of our own building and making sure that it’s solid,” she said. She wondered aloud if an organization might be interested in buying it.
“I’m a little reluctant to spend money on it if we don’t have some kind of plan on what we can do with it,” Giefer said.
He added that spending money on mothballing merely would “enable us to kick the can down the road… We need to exhaust all options before we mothball it.”
The session ended with agreement on one thing: the three commissioners present wanted the two who were absent to be part of the discussion. That could occur in late April.
“We need five voices,” Brinkman said.
In the meantime, Giefer also is concerned about growing interest in the current library. He considers parking there in short supply.
“It could be three times bigger than it is today and not have enough spots,” Giefer said.
(2) comments
I wonder if the city could partner with the National Teacher's Hall of Fame in connection with this building? The history, size and ambiance of this building seems particularly well suited to this organization, and I believe the group may be looking for a location in the community that is off the ESU campus. I don't think parking would be a significant problem, as events would likely be held elsewhere. Short- and/or long-term financial accommodations might have to be negotiated, but this is a group the city should support as it brings visitors, resources and prestige to the community.
Just don't let whoever owns the Lowther North building have anything to do with it, or it will probably just sit there and never be finished.
