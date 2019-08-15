Has it been hot or what? Good heavens above, I thought I left all this humidity behind when I left the South, however I am obviously incorrect.
When I received my Tuesday Gazette last week and saw that Dillon’s not only had 99-cent packages of Chips Ahoy cookies, but also $1.99 tubs of Private Selection ice cream, I knew I had a mission. I felt the call.
Ice Cream Sandwiches.
There was no stopping me. Gosh darn it, I’ve had maybe two ice cream cones ALL summer!
The selection of ice cream was a little picked over by the time I got to the store, but I still wrangled a Cherry Amaretto and a Chocolate Ganache. Chocolate and cherry and chocolate chip cookies, oh my.
By the time I was through, I had a dozen hand-wrapped ice cream sandwiches in the freezer, ready for any emergency that may arise. It’s easy to do; let’s get cooking!
Easy Ice Cream Sandwiches
1 package your favorite cookies
1 gallon your favorite ice cream
A glass baking dish
A biscuit or cookie cutter the same size as the cookies
Making these as soon as you get home from the store is best because the ice cream isn’t frozen rock solid. Using a glass dish, because I knew I was going to cut the ice cream into shapes and I didn’t want to scratch a metal pan, I spread half the cherry and half the chocolate into the pan, pressing it to about an inch thick.
This went into the freezer to get very hard, about an hour. I opened up the cookies and found a biscuit cutter the same size. I heated a wet dishtowel in the microwave and placed it on the counter. This is where I put the ice cream-filled baking dish, so it would release the circles faster.
I won’t tell you it was easy cutting out circles of ice cream, because that stuff was like cutting, well, ice. I warmed the cutter in hot water and that made it easier. I was lucky to have most of my circles come out of the pan with the cutter; all I had to do was use a spoon to press the ice cream out of the cutter and onto the cookie.
For sections that were reluctant to leave their cradle, I trimmed around an edge and slid a small spatula underneath to lift the circle out. There was lots of ice cream “trimming” in this process, which I just popped back into the original container to be consumed later on. There was also quite a bit of melting, so work fast.
Once I had a bottom cookie, a cookie-shaped disc of ice cream and a topper cookie, I put them together and wrapped them up tightly in plastic wrap. This little guy went into a freezer zip-close bag with its brothers and sisters, and I am now prepared for anything the end of summer wants to throw at me.
Fingers crossed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.