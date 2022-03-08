The Taste is returning to Emporia after two years of cancellations, Emporia Main Street announced last week.
The event is set for 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at William Lindsay White Auditorium. Several new vendors will participate this year. Locally, that includes Trolley House Distillery, Union Street Social and The Station. Regionally, new vendors include Speakeasy Distribution (Wichita), Fields & Ivy Brewery (Lawrence) and Riverbank Brewing (Council Grove).
“We also have an increased focus on restaurants and specialty food vendors at the event,” said Jessica Buchholz, community development coordinator for Emporia Main Street. “Tickets are on sale now and there is a limited quantity. We typically sell out each year, so we encourage people to purchase in advance.”
It all started more than 20 years ago when Mary Helmer was the director of Emporia Main Street. Back then, The Taste was “more like a martini tasting put on by the board. It was held in the Temp & Co Building (currently home to Kaw Valley Engineering),” Buchholz said.
Originally, the Emporia Main Street Board of Directors held the event for community members. After that first year, the Main Street board wanted to offer an event featuring Kansas wineries, breweries and distilleries. The ultimate goal was to attract those types of businesses to the Emporia area. The board’s vision has come to fruition as Emporia now boasts the trifecta of Radius Brewing, Trolley House Distillery and Twin Rivers Winery.
The event continued to outgrow its venues, moving from the Little Theatre to the main level of the William Lindsay White Civic Auditorium.
Buchholz noted that several years into the event, the board “decided to offer a dinner as an ancillary activity to the event and to highlight a local restaurant. Ticket holders also started to see an increase in food vendors; a response to the new businesses opening up locally.”
The event will look and feel a little different this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The number of local restaurants has grown substantially in recent years, causing the planning committee to encourage ticket holders to support local restaurants before the event. There will be no pre-dinner option this year.
Emporia Main Street traditionally issues branded glassware each year for each ticket holder to use during the evening. This year, disposable glasses will be provided for tastings and the bar. Souvenir glasses will be distributed at the end of the evening.
Tickets cost $45 each and include entry to the event, samples at all vendors, three complimentary full pour drink tickets, and a souvenir glass at the end of the evening. Ticket holders must be age 21 or older to attend the event. They can be purchased at Emporia Main Street, 727 Commercial St. or online at emporiamainstreet.com.
Vendor space is still available. Contact Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430 for vendor information.
“The Taste is a great night out to enjoy local and regional flavors,” Buchholz said. “After canceling the event for the past two years, Emporia Main Street is looking forward to hosting this community favorite.”
