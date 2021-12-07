Area schools are at basketball tournaments across the state, with a few games getting started on Monday and more on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Lebo defeated Central Heights 57-34 at the Vikings’ home tournament Monday. Audrey Peak led three Wolves in double-figures with 15 while Brooklyn Jones and Alli Moore each scored 13. Lebo scored 18 points in both the third and fourth quarters to create separation and move to 2-0 on the young season. The Wolves will face Olathe Heritage at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Olpe bounced back from Friday’s season-opening loss by beating West Elk 58-30 at the Yates Center Tournament on Monday. The Eagles are now 1-1.
BOYS
Lebo fell to Central Heights 41-30 on Monday and is now 1-1 on the year. The Wolves will take on Iola at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Olpe beat West Elk 55-26 at the Yates Center Tournament to pick up its first win of the season and move to 1-1.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Hartford boys vs. Cherryvale
Hartford girls vs. Cherryvale
Madison boys vs. Oswego
Madison girls vs. Oswego
Northern Heights boys vs. Manhattan CHIEF
Northern Heights girls vs. Manhattan CHIEF
Chase County boys vs. Herington
Chase County girls vs. Herington
