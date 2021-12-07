Area schools are at basketball tournaments across the state, with a few games getting started on Monday and more on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Lebo defeated Central Heights 57-34 at the Vikings’ home tournament Monday. Audrey Peak led three Wolves in double-figures with 15 while Brooklyn Jones and Alli Moore each scored 13. Lebo scored 18 points in both the third and fourth quarters to create separation and move to 2-0 on the young season. The Wolves will face Olathe Heritage at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Olpe bounced back from Friday’s season-opening loss by beating West Elk 58-30 at the Yates Center Tournament on Monday. The Eagles are now 1-1.

BOYS

Lebo fell to Central Heights 41-30 on Monday and is now 1-1 on the year. The Wolves will take on Iola at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Olpe beat West Elk 55-26 at the Yates Center Tournament to pick up its first win of the season and move to 1-1.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Hartford boys vs. Cherryvale

Hartford girls vs. Cherryvale

Madison boys vs. Oswego

Madison girls vs. Oswego

Northern Heights boys vs. Manhattan CHIEF

Northern Heights girls vs. Manhattan CHIEF

Chase County boys vs. Herington

Chase County girls vs. Herington

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.