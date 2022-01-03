The number of opioid prescriptions in Lyon County is declining.
Data compiled by the Kansas Board of Pharmacy shows pharmacists provided 50.8 prescriptions per 100 people in 2020. The number peaked in 2017 at 60.7 prescriptions.
Opioid prescription rates in Chase County have held steady over the last few years. The database shows 48.1 were issued per 100 people in 2020.
In contrast, stimulant prescriptions in the Emporia area are increasing.
Lyon County had 19.59 prescriptions per 100 people in 2019, the most recent number available. That's an increase of 68% from 2015.
Chase County had 11.95 stimulant prescriptions per 100 people in 2019, a 59% increase.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday that at least 338 people across the state died from drug overdoses in the first half of 2021. The number jumped 54% from 2020.
A breakdown of deaths by county was not immediately available.
