More of the same has pretty much been the weekly theme this season.
Olpe, Lebo and Chase County won easily as Hartford’s momentum came to a halt.
The overall success of area teams seems to be creating an intriguing narrative for the upcoming postseason.
Olpe dispatched Northern Heights quickly Friday night, 59-0. The Eagles move to 7-0 as the Wildcats continue to rebuild and sit at 0-6.
Eagles quarterback Damon Redeker continued his dominance, throwing for two scores and returning a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Derek Hoelting ran for 10-yard and 54-yard touchdowns.
Olpe plays next week against Christ Prep Academy of Lenexa. Northern Heights finishes its season against Valley Heights.
Chase County had an easy time upending Udall 52-0 as the Bulldogs improved to 6-1.
All of Chase County’s points came in the first quarter.
Quarterback Mitch Budke ran for three touchdowns. Cal Kohlmeier found the end zone twice, once on a 24-yard run and again on a pass from Budke.
Budke also had a pick-six.
Chase County concludes its regular season next week against Oxford.
RUSHING – Chase County, M.Budke 5-115-3, C.Kohlmeier 4-44-1
RECEIVING – Chase County, C.Kohlmeier 1–33-1
Lebo put it on Rural Vista Friday, winning 74-0. The Wolves increased their win total to six against one loss.
Corey Reese ran for two scores, and Kyle Reese passed for three. The Heat fumbled twice and gave up a safety.
The Wolves face Marais des Cygnes Valley next week.
RUSHING – Lebo, C.Reese 3-74-2. Rural Vista, L.Barrett 13-63
PASSING – Lebo, K.Reese 3-3-79-3
RECEIVING – Lebo, Luke Davies 1-42-1, L.Grimmett 1-22-1, G.Shoemaker 1-15-1
Hartford tried to move past the .500 mark but came up short against Marais des Cygnes Valley, falling 40-60.
The Jaguars got it done on the ground as running back Shayden Sul rushed for 179 yards and scored four times, while quarterback Ali Smith carried the rock 10 times for 58 yards. But it wasn’t enough as Hartford fell to 3-4.
The Jaguars play at home next week against Centre.
RUSHING – Hartford, S.Sull 25-179-4, A.Smith 10-58
PASSING – Hartford, A.Smith 4-7-43
RECEIVING – Hartford, A.Smith 1-14-1
