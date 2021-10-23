Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Sommers Auto Plaza co-owner Jessica Sommers.
Jessica Sommers isn’t doing anything she ever dreamed of doing when she was a child. But that’s okay. She actually likes it that way.
As a co-owner of Sommers Auto Plaza with her husband, Trey Sommers, Jessica Sommers doesn’t see herself as a used car salesperson — with all the greasy connotations that come along with that title. In fact, it’s her goal to dismantle people’s ideas of what the process of buying a preowned vehicle can be.
“We’re not selling anything here,” she said. “We just want to help people find the right fit for them, which they’re going to go anywhere to look for anyway. And after you see that guard let down from your customer, you know you’re in.
“... It’s such a good feeling because all of a sudden they’re smiling and they’re laughing. They go home and they think about it and they come back and they know that I’m not going to be calling them. And then when they get that vehicle, you give them the keys and they give you a hug … it’s amazing.”
But helping people find and acquire the right vehicle for their needs wasn’t in her plans. Sure, she knew that someday she and her husband would start some type of business when their four kids were grown, but when they decided the time was right and Trey Sommers said he wanted to start a preowned car dealership, Jessica Sommers wasn’t so sure about that specific idea.
“I didn’t know anything about a car dealership — my knowledge was zero — and I was kind of thinking that he was going to forget and maybe we could move on to some other choice of career,” she said with a laugh. “But he did not.”
Nevertheless, Jessica Sommers told him that she’d be right there with him. She said that as they got the ball rolling on the business, she ended up being more involved than she expected to be.
Both lifelong Emporians, they believed they had something unique they could offer and once they opened their doors in Jan. 2020, that was quickly confirmed.
“You could see where the heart was coming from,” she said. “We weren’t going to be the typical car dealership. It was a family. And our customers that came on the lot, they came in as customers and they left feeling like family.”
There was still plenty of work to be done though.
While Jessica Sommers had a lengthy background in working with people prior to switching gears to work at Sommers Auto Plaza, she found that she didn’t have the knowledge and experience with vehicles she needed.
“Being a woman in a man’s automotive world, it’s definitely had its hurdles,” she said. “I’ve had to learn that I need to know as much if not more about the vehicles that I show to my customers, that way I have credibility with them and they don’t look at me like I’m just a crazy girl.”
She has devoted herself to learning everything possible about the vehicles on the lot by reading all of their manuals and getting inside of the cars and playing with all the bells and whistles. And while “it was definitely a lot more challenging than I had ever thought it would be,” that self-education has clearly been effective because now, as Jessica Sommers said, “There’s nothing I can’t help them with.”
“As with everything that’s difficult, once you start to succeed, it makes it so much more worth it,” she said.
She always knew she wanted to work with people, which is why before starting the dealership she worked in education and human resources. And while she never thought she’d end up working in car sales, she still gets to do what she loves most, which is working with people.
“Out of all the different ideas and dreams I’ve had, this one never crossed my mind,” she said. “ … Every day I go to work not feeling like it’s work. It’s a new adventure every day. And I get to work with my husband, my best friend, every day.”
But being such a people person required her to learn another important lesson — although this one didn’t require her to hit the books nearly as much. She realized that a vital factor of customer service is knowing when to leave someone alone. Some customers know what they’re looking for and don’t need assistance and most people would prefer to test-drive vehicles without someone else hanging out in the backseat.
“Some people, they look like they want to be independent and be left alone, but then after being left alone for a little bit, they start to look lost and they look around,” she said. “I know I should probably poke my head out and ask them if they need anything or remind them that I’m still here if they need anything. And usually, they’ll just walk right up to me after that. It’s like opening a door and then they feel comfortable because I’m not pressuring them to talk to me. It’s an option for them.”
There is definitely much to learn when you undertake a new venture that you had never previously considered. Jessica Sommers can attest to that. But she would also say that it’s all been worth it. And while she never had a childhood dream of selling cars and she was initially less-than-enthusiastic when Trey Sommers first pitched the idea, she knows now that she’s right where she needs to be.
“I absolutely love what I do,” she said. “ … Yes, I’ve had my struggles to get here. It hasn’t been easy. There’s been a road and I’m glad I get to tell my story to let people know it’s possible. You can own your own business and be a woman in business. But it’s not always easy. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies. You’ve got to put in the work and the effort, but the outcome can be great. I’m actually living my dream.”
