North Carolina fans might declare the fair Monday sky is “Carolina blue.” But Kansas fans might find symbolism in approaching clouds to rain on their parade.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.17 inches of rain Sunday night. There's more rain potential moisture coming, with a slight chance Monday night and a stronger chance Tuesday night.
Daytime temperatures should be mild through Wednesday, topping at 72 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Strong Wednesday winds could gust to 50 miles per hour in central Kansas. The National Weather Service already is warning that very high or extreme fire danger is possible.
Despite all of that, Emporia may not have seen its last freeze of the season yet. The forecast low Friday night is 29.
