It was the cat’s meow! Street Cats Club hosted a wildly successful Lolapalooza street party, raising over $2800 for the Lola Love Fund. Lola Walker, founder of Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc., made the first donation to the Love Fund.
“We are blown away!” exclaimed Ryann Brooks, Street Cats Club board member and organizer of the event. “And next year will be bigger and better!”
Lolapalooza, conceived and implemented by the Street Cats Club Board of Directors, is a downtown street party fundraiser supporting the Lola Love Fund, which aims to prevent stray cats and hoarding situations from occurring by providing free spay/neuter services for cat owners who are experiencing economic hardships.
The Lola Love Fund is named in honor of Lola Walker, the founder of Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc. Walker has worked in the cat rescue field for nearly her entire life. She has personally saved the lives of more than 800 cats.
“It’s wonderful–very, very nice of Street Cats Club to do this,” Walker said. “It’s going to help a lot of kitty cats. We’re honored. They work very hard. And by the way, we took in a mama and three new babies yesterday!”
Ignoring the clouds and enjoying the cool weather, crowds thronged the many Lolapalooza street party attractions. From the immensely popular dunk tank and bouncy house to vendors offering wares such as handcrafted jewelry and tarot readings, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Mini disc golf discs embossed with the Street Cats Club logo were handed out to the first 200 guests.
Entry to the street party was free, with tickets for games available to purchase on site. All funds raised from the ticket sales, along with donations received at the event, benefit the Lola Love Fund. More than $1,700 was raised in sponsorships for the street party event.
“It’s been on my bucket list for a while,” Lolapalooza volunteer Ashley Burris explained, while sitting on the collapsible bench of the dunk tank. “If only we had warmer weather–I’m braving it up!”
Burris said she has eight cats at home, adding that her daughter and significant other are also fostering three cats for Street Cats Club.
“I’ve been dunked three times so far and it’s only 10:30 in the morning!” she laughed.
Tamia Gil and six-year-old daughter Ariela Gil were busy at the dunk tank, intent on treating Burris to her fourth dunk of the day. Tamia explained that their family has three cats, two of which are nameless.
“Our momma cat had kittens all by herself,” Ariela proudly shared. “The momma’s name is Honey Bunny. She’s orange with some yellow-white.”
Volunteers Amanda Barnett, Denise Dorcey, and Kaity Stair (with baby daughter Madeline along for the ride), along with Purralot founder Lola Walker, were enjoying the many attractions at the Lolapalooza street party.
“She’s already a kitty lover,” Stair quipped about her infant daughter. “She thinks they’re delicious!”
“We hope it gets bigger every year!” Barnett enthused about this first Lolapalooza event.
Dawna Mendoza and her son Samuel Mendoza offered handmade jewelry for sale from their Dawna’s Creations vendor booth.
“We really like Street Cats Club because they actually helped some strays around our place,” Samuel said. “And they help my mom, who’s starting a new business.”
Dawna added, “We’ve been preparing for at least a month — this is our very first vending event! We want to and probably will donate some of our sales to them.”
“We have five cats,” Samuel said. “One was a stray. She was pregnant and had two kittens — and we kept them both. Our other two cats were rescued from the animal shelter.”
Michael and Kayla Lang took advantage of the cool, temperate July weather and brought their children to the Lolapalooza street party. The bouncy house was the children’s favorite attraction, along with many other youngsters.
“I am a big supporter of Street Cats Club,” Kayla Lang said. “I like cats, I like the organization, and I like what they do.”
Bonnie Buncher hosted a crafts booth with lots of colored markers and colorful cut-outs, at which children could make creative kitty and lion masks. Eight-year-old Kyli Wright and her three-year-old brother Myles Gadino were busy creating their masterpiece masks.
“We have a bunch of cats,” Kyli said. “We live in the country.”
Kyli’s and Myles’s mother Kelsi Gadino added, “We just rescued a little baby kitten that had been hit by a car in Emporia. One of our momma cats just had a litter, and she took him in and is nursing him now!”
Crystals, gems and jewelry created an eye-catching and tempting display at the Olive’s Rock Garden vendor booth. Newlyweds and proprietors Olive and Leo McDonnell noted that they “have four cats at home. We love them! All but one we picked up off the street. Their names are Fat Man, Linus, Kitsune, and Claudi. Kitsune we got to know at a vendor event at The Orchard, and just went ahead and adopted the little sweetie.”
For 11-year-old Levi Kearnes and his five-year-old brother Ethan Kearnes, the Emporia Arts Council face painting booth was the place to be for Saturday’s Lolapalooza party. Levi and Ethan confided that “we have one cat named Peach and a dog named Princess. They don’t get along too well.”
Adjacent to the Emporia Arts Council Emil Babinger Art Mobile, people queued up for treats from Shaved Ice and the Mis Antojitos food truck. With the new Faces mural as a backdrop, people of all ages enjoyed Plinko, bean bag toss, disc golf, and a rubber ducky water grab game in the green space on Ninth Ave. between Commercial and Merchant streets. Uncommon Threads printed a T-shirt for the Lolapalooza event and Joe Worley sketched caricatures.
Clara Corn was doing tarot readings at a small table under a shade tree. She noted that business was “kind of slow but steady — it’s good!”
Corn added, “We have two cats at home. The second one is a stray we took in. Although I was a bit worried at first, they are now friends. They’re both snugglers–you’ll notice I have cat hair on me!”
Corn is also the Executive Director and founder of Bloom House Youth Services. She noted that “Bloom House also has a cat, named Steve, that we got from Street Cats Club. He’s a sweetie!”
“We are just blown away by the response to our first ever Lolapalooza!” Brooks exclaimed. “You never know what to expect. We had high hopes, and the community really understands our mission. That’s why they’ve come out to support us. We are so grateful to all our vendors and sponsors. Our sponsors — Purralot Kitty Rescue, The Emporia Gazette, L&L Pets, Lyon County State Bank, The Art Hippie, Steve and MaryAnn Sanford, Gravel City Roasters, The Jones Cats, and Leo and Ash Estes — helped us make this event as incredible as it can be.
“We are over the moon to be bringing in money for the Lola Love Fund!”
Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc., is a feline private animal shelter in Emporia. It is a no-kill 501c3 nonprofit organization, run by one woman who has cared for cats and kittens for many years. Lola Walker single-handedly cares for all the cats and kittens at Purralot. She has an assistant who helps with photos, vaccinations, rescue coordinating, and transport. She uses her own money to treat each cat she takes in at local veterinary clinics. The cats are spayed/neutered, tested for FIV/Feline Leukemia, vaccinated, treated for worms and fleas, and checked for potential health problems. Ultimately, Walker and her team of dedicated volunteers work to get the cats adopted into ‘Furever Homes’.
To learn more about Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc., visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/purralotkitty/, email them at purralotkittyrescue@gmail.com or telephone them at 620-412-4907.
The Street Cats Club was created in 2019 as a program under the umbrella of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills. After a year in the Humane Society incubator program, the group moved out on its own and began operating independently. In October 2021, the Street Cats Club became an official 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization. The organization’s purpose is to improve the lives of stray cats throughout the Lyon County area by controlling and reducing the growth of the community cat population through sterilization via trap/neuter/return, providing support and resources for cat colony caregivers, offering foster care for sick, injured, or orphaned stray cats, and educating the public through informative workshops. The Street Cats Club provides trap/neuter/return and foster care for hundreds of cats each year.
For more information about Street Cats Club, visit their website at www.streetcatsclub.org; find them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok; call them at 620-366-1215; or email them at info@streetcatsclub.org.
