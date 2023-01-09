The Emporia High School bowling teams began their seasons at North Rock Lanes in Wichita on Saturday.
The girls finished 11th with a total pinfall plus bonus of 1,908 while the boys took 16th with 2,278. The girls block scores were 288, 327, 353, 332, 317 and 291. The boys scored 360, 398, 409, 338, 419 and 354. This was a baker-formatted tournament, which means the first bowler bowls the first and fifth frames, the second bowler bowls the second and sixth frames, and so on.
“For the first tournament of the year, I feel it went better than expected,” head coach Amy Martin said. “The teams met all my expectations. They stayed focused and positive, had fun and learned from the day. We learned our strengths and weaknesses and can now structure practices to improve where improvement is needed. I am proud of how each team did. To me, it’s not always about winning. It’s doing your very best and that’s what they did.”
Emporia’s next tournament will be on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Topeka at 3:30 p.m. It will be a quad against Topeka West, Manhattan and Spring Hill.
