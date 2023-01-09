EHS Bowling Team 2023

The 2023 Emporia High School Bowling team.

 Courtesy Courtney Leek

The Emporia High School bowling teams began their seasons at North Rock Lanes in Wichita on Saturday.

The girls finished 11th with a total pinfall plus bonus of 1,908 while the boys took 16th with 2,278. The girls block scores were 288, 327, 353, 332, 317 and 291. The boys scored 360, 398, 409, 338, 419 and 354. This was a baker-formatted tournament, which means the first bowler bowls the first and fifth frames, the second bowler bowls the second and sixth frames, and so on.

