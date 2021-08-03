The Lyon County Commission will meet Thursday at its action session to discuss approving bids for improvement of the county jail with public comment at 9:45 a.m.
Mark McKenna, Lyon County facilities manager, said the replacing of the second generator is following the first generator from a year ago. The commission approved a motion to publish the bid on June 24. The commission will consider approving the bid for the Generator #2 Project and domestic water storage tank replacement. The storage tank had main water leaks and struggled to maintain water pressure.
Also on the agenda is the A1 Pump & Jet CBDG Development Project update. The commission will also consider closing a portion of Road 30 at intersection C from Thursday, Aug. 12 to Thursday, Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.