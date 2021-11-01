The Emporia Gazette
VICTORIA — The Chase County girls, the Northern Heights boys and individuals representing several area schools competed at the 1A and 2A state cross country meets at the Sand Plum Course on Saturday.
2A Boys
Northern Heights took 11th as a team in the 2A boys race.
Cooper Hamlin finished sixth at 16:54.4 to earn the best state finish of all local schools.
Jerrod Campbell was 37th at 17:56.3, Jack Li was 78th at 19:48.8, Rees Spade was 84th at 20:08.2, Grady Tiffany was 85th at 20:10.0, Logan Schlimme was 86th at 20:11.5 and Lander Anzoz was 89th at 20:37.5.
Cooper Schroer of Chase County was 38th individually at 18:04.3.
2A Girls
Chase County placed 12th in the 2A girls race.
Grace Newland finished 74th at 23:49.3, Sierra Johnson was 80th at 24:19.0, Kinslea Glanville was 85th at 24:47.3, Alexis Monihen was 87th at 25:04.5, Alexus Hatcher was 96th at 25:56.6, Leaya Francis was 99th at 26:56.5 and Nora Budke was 103rd at 29:03.3.
Northern Heights’ Teagan Hines finished 45th at 22:23.7.
1A Girls
Lily Hudson of Madison finished 32nd with a time of 23:00.4 and Josie Orear of Olpe finished 37th with a time of 23:18.8 in the 1A girls race.
1A Boys
Lebo’s Colin Whalen finished 24th at 18:11.33 and Caleb Durst finished 27th at 18:15.3 in the 1A boys race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.