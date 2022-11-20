Water was fully restored in an Emporia neighborhood Sunday after a main broke on East Tenth Avenue Saturday night.
City communications manager Christine Johnson said a six-inch main burst around 10 p.m. between Cottonwood and Exchange Streets, a bit north of William Allen White Elementary School.
Johnson said no customers were affected by the break. Service is now restored and all streets are open, she added.
The cause of the break is not clear. But the temperature in Emporia was 22 degrees when it happened.
This was the second water main break in Emporia in five days. A 20-inch main ruptured Tuesday night in the Arrowhead Drive area, leaving at least one home with flood damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.