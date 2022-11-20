E 10th Ave and Exchange

A water main broke Saturday night slightly east of East 10th Avenue and Exchange Street. It was the city's second break in five days.

 Courtesy Bing Maps

Water was fully restored in an Emporia neighborhood Sunday after a main broke on East Tenth Avenue Saturday night.

City communications manager Christine Johnson said a six-inch main burst around 10 p.m. between Cottonwood and Exchange Streets, a bit north of William Allen White Elementary School.

