Just when you thought winter was over, snow is back in the Emporia forecast.
But first, parts of the area will fly the flag Wednesday afternoon – a red flag of potential trouble.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Chase County from 12:00-7:00 p.m. It's due to a familiar Kansas combination: high winds and low humidity.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control,” a message from Wichita Wednesday morning said. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”
Sustained south winds of 15-25 miles per hour are forecast, with gusts reaching 40. The humidity could drop as low as 20%.
The danger area is “centered on the Flint Hills,” a briefing from Topeka said.
While Lyon County is not under the red flag, “outdoor burning is highly discouraged” during the afternoon, a separate advisory said. Wind gusts in Emporia are not expected to top 26 miles per hour.
As for the snow: the NWS adjusted its thinking about an approaching cold front. Meteorologists now believe snow is likely between 3:00-10:00 a.m. Friday.
“Any minor accumulations will likely stay confined to grassy surfaces,” a briefing said.
The front will bring rain Thursday afternoon, which will mix with snow before dawn Friday.
Emporia endured several days of snow during this week in 1960. By the time it ended, 14 inches were on the ground.
The temperature in Emporia will fluctuate from a predicted Wednesday high of 78 degrees to a low of 33 Friday and Saturday mornings.
