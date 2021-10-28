Rainy weather led to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike early Thursday, which left an Americus man slightly injured.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevrolet Camaro hydroplaned around 12:15 a.m. one mile north of the main Emporia exit. The car hit the middle barrier wall, then slid off the turnpike to the right.
Troopers say Emmanuel Cazares, 34, of Americus complained of pain, but was not taken to a hospital.
Driver Oscar Martinez, 25, of Emporia was not hurt. Neither were two children riding with him.
The U.S. News website says drivers can prevent hydroplaning by avoiding puddles of water, staying off painted road lines and turning off their cruise control immediately if a slide occurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.