Lyon County recorded 13 new positives and five recoveries for COVID-19, Monday afternoon, after public health officials released its newest data since Friday.
Active cases in the county remained in the upper 70s at 78, with four people hospitalized.
Overall, 1,195 cases have been confirmed since March, including 1,077 recoveries and 39 deaths. There are two additional deaths awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
A cluster related to colleges and universities has jumped to nine active cases, with 70 cases total reported.
