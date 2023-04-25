The Emporia High School boys golf team finished sixth at the Firekeeper Open in Topeka on Tuesday.
The Spartans finished with a team score of 317. Shawnee Mission East won the tournament with a score of 292.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School boys golf team finished sixth at the Firekeeper Open in Topeka on Tuesday.
The Spartans finished with a team score of 317. Shawnee Mission East won the tournament with a score of 292.
Head coach Rick Eckert felt the team played pretty consistently.
“It was one of those weird days where team-wise, we didn’t do as well as we did last Friday,” Eckert said. “We got sixth place out of 10 teams. But at the same time, we also shot a better number on a tougher course and all of the boys were more consistent throughout the course of the day.”
Hudson Sauder led the way for the Spartans with a 77, good for a tie for 18th place.
“He was under control a lot more today than he was on Friday,” Eckert said. “He wasn't as frustrated and he was hitting the ball better. He didn't let things get him down, which is great to see. He's a sophomore in high school and sometimes it's easy to get caught up and stuff but he did a good job of staying focused and staying on track.”
Caden Massey finished tied for 23rd with a 78 and Nolan Jacob and Will Walker were both tied for 29th with 81s.
Next up for the Spartans will be the Centennial League Tournament on Monday at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka. Eckert feels the team has been playing well, but has things they can work on.
“We have been playing pretty well up to this point,” Eckert said. “We've been pretty even with Manhattan and Washburn [Rural], but they both put it to us today. So, we've got a week to get ready for it and we're going to need every one of those days to put the pieces together and make sure that we're ready for the battle.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.